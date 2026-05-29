Pac-12 releases kickoff times and TV information for San Diego State’s 2026 schedule

The new-look Pac-12 has revealed kickoff times and TV information for 10 of the San Diego State Aztecs’ 12 games in the forthcoming season.

Those 10 games will be shown on national networks. In a nice return to tradition, all regular-season games will be played on Saturdays for the first time since 2012.

The other two games are also expected to be shown nationally, with details to be finalized later. They are the final non-conference game, at Toledo on Sept. 25, and a road game against a flex opponent on Nov. 28 that won’t count in the Pac-12 standings.

Flex games, which will be played in Week 13, will be confirmed no later than six days in advance. SDSU is tentatively scheduled to play at Fresno State on Nov. 28, but the opponent could also be Colorado State, Utah State or Washington State. The league can adjust matchups depending on the conference’s best interests, including College Football Playoff considerations at the time.

The big picture

The Aztecs already knew their opponents for this season, but were waiting for kickoff times and broadcast details from the league office.

SDSU, Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State and Utah State are leaving the Mountain West to join Pac-12 holdovers WSU and Oregon State, as well as fellow newcomer Texas State in the reconfigured league. SDSU has played WSU and OSU several times in recent seasons but has never faced Texas State.

SDSU is looking to build on the momentum of a 9-4 finish in Sean Lewis’ second season as coach. They finished 6-2 in their final season in the MW, good for a four-way tie for first place, but weren’t picked to play in the championship game. They did make it to a bowl game for the first time in three seasons, losing a wild 49-47 shootout against North Texas.

The TV schedule

The Aztecs will have a nice mix of games shown on USA, The CW and CBS Sports Network, which has broadcast SDSU football and basketball games for years.

They will make a lone appearance on the Big Ten Network when they play a non-conference game at former Pac-12 member UCLA at 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 12.

USA will air four games, starting with the season opener at Snapdragon Stadium against Portland State of the FCS Big Sky Conference at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5. USA will also show Pac-12 showdowns at Oregon State at 3 p.m. on Oct. 10; at home against Utah State at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 14; and the highly anticipated game at Boise State, which is considered the Pac-12 favorite, at 6:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 21.

SDSU will play three times on The CW, beginning with a non-conference home game against James Madison at 7 p.m. PT on Sept. 19. The CW will also show the Pac-12 opener at Snapdragon Stadium against Texas State at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, which will be the first meeting between the schools, and the game at Colorado State at 6:30 p.m. PT on Oct. 24.

Aztecs fans should know where to find CBS Sports Network on their remote control for home games against long-time rival Fresno State at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 and Washington State at 4 p.m. on Oct. 30.

The Pac-12 Championship game will be shown on CBS at 5 p.m. PT on Friday, Dec. 4.

2026 San Diego State Football Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 5 -- Portland State, 6:30 p.m. PT, USA

Saturday, Sept. 12 -- at UCLA, 4:15 p.m., Big Ten Network

Saturday, Sept. 19 -- James Madison, 7 p.m., The CW

Saturday, Sept. 26 -- at Toledo , TBA, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 3 -- Texas State*, 7:30 p.m., The CW

Saturday, Oct. 10 -- at Oregon State*, 3 p.m., USA

Saturday, Oct. 17 -- Fresno State*, 7:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Saturday, Oct. 24 -- at Colorado State*, 6:30 p.m. PT, The CW

Saturday, Oct. 31 -- Washington State*, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Saturday, Nov. 7 -- OPEN

Saturday, Nov. 14 -- Utah State*, 6:30 p.m., USA

Saturday, Nov. 21 -- at Boise State* -- 6:30 p.m. PT, USA

Saturday, Nov. 28 -- at FLEX Opponent~, TBA, TBA

Friday, Dec. 4 -- Pac-12 Championship. 5 p.m. PT, CBS

Other game times and television arrangements will be announced at a later date.

*- indicates Pac-12 opponent.

~- indicates Pac-12 flex opponent (Colorado State, Fresno State, Utah State or Washington State)