Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State football vs. Hawaii
San Diego State’s resurgent football team hits the road again, putting its six-game winning streak on the line against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.
Kickoff between the Mountain West-leading Aztecs (7-1, 4-0 Mountain West) and the Rainbow Warriors (6-3, 3-2) is scheduled for 8 p.m. Pacific time Saturday at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. The game will air on Spectrum/MWN.
As of Monday morning, San Diego State is a 7.5-point favorite over Hawaii, according to FanDuel. The Aztecs are -275 on the moneyline while the Rainbow Warriors are +220. The over/under is set at 50.5 points.
What’s at stake
The Aztecs are on a roll in coach Sean Lewis’ second season as head coach. They extended their winning streak to six games and jumped into the MW lead with a 24-7 home win against Wyoming on Saturday night.
They’ll be looking to protect their spot atop the MW standings, which they’ve earned with a 4-0 start in league play, coupled with Boise State’s home blowout loss to Fresno State. The Aztecs are the only undefeated team in league play.
The Aztecs failed to crack either major poll following another impressive performance by the defense, which had four takeaways. Additionally, Lucky Sutton rushed for a career-high 158 yards and a 50-yard touchdown.
After this game, the Aztecs return home to host Boise State (4-1, 6-3), which has a bye this week.
Another MW farewell
The Rainbow Warriors are coming off a 45-38 shootout loss at San Jose State.
This will be the final time the teams will meet in MW play. Next fall, San Diego State, Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State and Utah State will move into the new-look Pac-12. They’ll join holdovers Washington State and Oregon State, along with fellow newcomers Texas State in football and basketball, and Gonzaga in hoops.
However, the schools announced on Monday that they’ve signed a deal for a home-and-home series for the 2028 and 2029 season, continuing a series that began in 1939. The teams will play in San Diego on Sept. 23, 2028, and in Honolulu on Sept. 22, 2029.
San Diego State vs. Hawaii odds, TV channel
Spread: San Diego State -7.5 (-102)
Moneyline: San Diego State -275, Hawaii +220
Over/under: 50.5 points
Records against the spread: San Diego State 7-1, Hawaii 6-3
Game time: 8 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Nov. 8
Location: Clarence T.C. Ching Complex | Honolulu
TV channel: Spectrum/MWN
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.