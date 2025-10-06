San Diego State Aztecs

Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State football vs. Nevada

Aztecs are road favorites in final trip to play Nevada

Bernie Wilson

Oct 3, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Lucky Sutton (7) runs the ball during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Snapdragon Stadium.
Oct 3, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Lucky Sutton (7) runs the ball during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Snapdragon Stadium. / David Frerker-Imagn Images
After San Diego State hit its offensive stride in a 45-24 home win against Colorado State in the Mountain West opener, the Aztecs look to continue their turnaround under Sean Lewis when they make their final trip to Reno to play the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday night.

Kickoff between the Aztecs (4-1, 1-0) and the Wolf Pack (1-4, 0-1) is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Pacific time at Mackay Stadium. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.

As of Monday morning, San Diego State is a 7.5-point favorite over Nevada. The Aztecs are -285 on the moneyline while the Rams are +230.

The over/under is set at 41.5 points. 

Aztecs on a roll

San Diego State is on a three-game winning streak and its best start since the 2021 team opened 7-0 en route to a school-best 12-2 finish. 

After just five games, the Aztecs have already eclipsed their win total from Sean Lewis’ first season as head coach. They’re also just two victories shy of being bowl eligible for the first time since 2022. 

“We’ve got real momentum right now,” Lewis said. “I think winning is a skill, like we talked about earlier in the year and rewiring that trait within our DNA, this team's DNA, right? Like there's a winning tradition in this program that our kids are really, really prideful of. Like there's former Aztecs that are in that locker room like that are beaming with pride because they can wear their colors proudly again.”

The Aztecs put up 540 yards against Colorado State, behind transfer quarterback Jayden Denegal and running backs Lucky Sutton and Byron Cardwell Jr.

San Diego State Aztecs running back Byron Cardwell Jr.
Oct 3, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Byron Cardwell Jr. (21) runs the ball during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Snapdragon Stadium. / David Frerker-Imagn Images

Denegal had his best game as an Aztec, throwing for career highs of 256 yards and two touchdowns despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter. 

Sutton picked up his second career 100-yard rushing game with 113 yards and a touchdown, while Cardwell ran for a career-best 129 yards and a touchdown.

The first MW farewell

This will be the first of five “farewell” games for the Aztecs against teams that aren’t moving into the new-look Pac-12. 

Nevada is one of the teams that will remain behind in the MW next season. San Diego State, Colorado State, Boise State, Fresno State and Utah State will join current Pac-12 members Washington State and Oregon State, as well as Texas State in football and basketball and Gonzaga in basketball.

San Diego State leads the series 9-7. The teams didn’t play each other last season, and in 2023, it was a defensive struggle as Nevada won 6-0 on a pair of field goals. 

Nevada Wolf Pack head coach Jeff Choate
Aug 30, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack head coach Jeff Choate reacts from the sideline during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The Wolf Pack stumbled through a nightmarish first half in a 20-17 loss at Fresno State on Saturday night, suffering four turnovers and having three quarterbacks combine to go 3-of-9 passing for 22 yards with three interceptions.

Nevada’s only win this season was by just three points against Sacramento State of the FCS. That came a week after a blowout loss at Penn State in the season opener. The Wolf Pack also lost to Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky.

San Diego State vs. Nevada betting odds, TV channel 

Spread: San Diego State -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: San Diego State -285, Nevada +230

Over/under: 41.5 points

Records against the spread: San Diego State 4-1, Nevada 2-3

Game time: 7:30 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Oct. 11

Location: Mackay Stadium | Reno, Nevada

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Bernie Wilson
BERNIE WILSON

Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.

