Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State football vs. Nevada
After San Diego State hit its offensive stride in a 45-24 home win against Colorado State in the Mountain West opener, the Aztecs look to continue their turnaround under Sean Lewis when they make their final trip to Reno to play the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday night.
Kickoff between the Aztecs (4-1, 1-0) and the Wolf Pack (1-4, 0-1) is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Pacific time at Mackay Stadium. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.
As of Monday morning, San Diego State is a 7.5-point favorite over Nevada. The Aztecs are -285 on the moneyline while the Rams are +230.
The over/under is set at 41.5 points.
Aztecs on a roll
San Diego State is on a three-game winning streak and its best start since the 2021 team opened 7-0 en route to a school-best 12-2 finish.
After just five games, the Aztecs have already eclipsed their win total from Sean Lewis’ first season as head coach. They’re also just two victories shy of being bowl eligible for the first time since 2022.
“We’ve got real momentum right now,” Lewis said. “I think winning is a skill, like we talked about earlier in the year and rewiring that trait within our DNA, this team's DNA, right? Like there's a winning tradition in this program that our kids are really, really prideful of. Like there's former Aztecs that are in that locker room like that are beaming with pride because they can wear their colors proudly again.”
The Aztecs put up 540 yards against Colorado State, behind transfer quarterback Jayden Denegal and running backs Lucky Sutton and Byron Cardwell Jr.
Denegal had his best game as an Aztec, throwing for career highs of 256 yards and two touchdowns despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter.
Sutton picked up his second career 100-yard rushing game with 113 yards and a touchdown, while Cardwell ran for a career-best 129 yards and a touchdown.
The first MW farewell
This will be the first of five “farewell” games for the Aztecs against teams that aren’t moving into the new-look Pac-12.
Nevada is one of the teams that will remain behind in the MW next season. San Diego State, Colorado State, Boise State, Fresno State and Utah State will join current Pac-12 members Washington State and Oregon State, as well as Texas State in football and basketball and Gonzaga in basketball.
San Diego State leads the series 9-7. The teams didn’t play each other last season, and in 2023, it was a defensive struggle as Nevada won 6-0 on a pair of field goals.
The Wolf Pack stumbled through a nightmarish first half in a 20-17 loss at Fresno State on Saturday night, suffering four turnovers and having three quarterbacks combine to go 3-of-9 passing for 22 yards with three interceptions.
Nevada’s only win this season was by just three points against Sacramento State of the FCS. That came a week after a blowout loss at Penn State in the season opener. The Wolf Pack also lost to Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky.
San Diego State vs. Nevada betting odds, TV channel
Spread: San Diego State -7.5 (-105)
Moneyline: San Diego State -285, Nevada +230
Over/under: 41.5 points
Records against the spread: San Diego State 4-1, Nevada 2-3
Game time: 7:30 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Oct. 11
Location: Mackay Stadium | Reno, Nevada
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
