Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State vs. Fresno State
San Diego State’s resurgent football team returns from its second bye week when it travels to face longtime rival Fresno State in a renewal of the battle for the Old Oil Can.
Kickoff between the Aztecs (5-1, 2-0 Mountain West) and the Bulldogs (5-2, 2-1) is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Pacific time Saturday at Valley Children’s Stadium The game will air on FS1.
As of Monday morning, San Diego State is a 3.5-point favorite over Fresno State. The Aztecs are -165 on the moneyline while the Bulldogs are +140. The over/under is set at 48.5 points.
What’s at stake
These two teams have been playing each other off and on since 1923. They didn’t play each other last year. In their last meeting, the Aztecs ran their series lead to 31-27-4 in a home win in the 2023 season finale that was coach Brady Hoke’s last game.
The Aztecs are on a roll in coach Sean Lewis’ second season as head coach. They’ve won four straight games overall, including Mountain West blowouts at home against Colorado State and on the road against Nevada.
They’ve already won two more games than they did last year in Lewis’ first season, and are one win away from being bowl-eligible for the first time since 2022.
Fresno State is also coming off a bye after it was routed by Colorado State, which in turn had been routed by SDSU a week before that.
San Diego State and Fresno State are joining fellow MW members Boise State, Utah State and Colorado State in moving to the Pac-12 next year, where they’ll join holdovers Washington State and Oregon State, and fellow newcomers Texas State in football and basketball, and Gonzaga in basketball.
The Old Oil Can
The Old Oil Can trophy is a 1930s-era oil can that was found at a construction site at SDSU. It likely came from the time when fans had to traverse the harrowing Grapevine over the Tejon Pass on Highway 99. Motorists carried extra oil and water to make sure they made it to cheer for their teams.
San Diego State vs. Fresno State odds, TV channel
Spread: San Diego State -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: San Diego State -165, Fresno State +140
Over/under: 48.5 points
Records against the spread: San Diego State 5-1, Fresno State 3-4
Game time: 12:30 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Oct. 25
Location: Valley Children’s Stadium | Fresno, California
TV channel: FS1
Odds are courtesy of Sportsline. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.