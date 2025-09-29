Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State vs. Colorado State
After surviving a 6-3 defensive struggle at Northern Illinois, the San Diego State Aztecs return to Southern California to host Colorado State in the final Mountain West opener for both teams.
Kickoff between the Aztecs (3-1) and the struggling Rams (1-3) is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Pacific time on Friday at Snapdragon Stadium. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.
As of Monday morning, San Diego State is a 5.5-point favorite over Colorado State. The Aztecs are -205 on the moneyline while the Rams are +168.
The over/under is set at 38.5 points.
Aztecs on the plus side
The Aztecs’ win at NIU wasn’t pretty, but it was productive. At 3-1, they’ve matched the win total from last season, when they lost their last six games to finish 3-9 in coach Sean Lewis’ first year at SDSU.
While the fans would certainly like to see more offensive explosiveness behind junior transfer quarterback Jayden Denegal, the Aztecs’ defense is coming up big. It has allowed only three points in the last two games and held NIU to 169 total yards.
“The mentality is just lights out, man, straight up,” said cornerback Chris Johnson, who had an interception at NIU a week after his 97-yard pick-6 highlighted the defensive beatdown of Cal. “Sometimes the offense isn't gonna work. Sometimes it does. It has nothing to do with what we do. So, we gave up three, which we're honestly pretty disappointed about. We’re trying to keep it at zero, is the goal every game, because offense only has to kick one field goal and we essentially want to win the game like that. So that's our mentality.”
That said, running back Lucky Sutton carried the load during the winning drive, capped by a 25-yard field goal by Gabe Plascencia, the Mountain West preseason special teams player of the year, as time expired.
The Aztecs lead the series with the Rams 22-15 and have won seven of the last nine games and 10 of 13.
MW this season, Pac-12 next season
While this is the final MW opener for both teams, it’s not a farewell. After this season, SDSU and CSU are headed to the new-look Pac-12, along with fellow MW foes Boise State, Fresno State and Utah State. They’ll join current Pac-12 members Washington State and Oregon State, as well as Texas State in football and basketball and Gonzaga in basketball.
The Aztecs and Rams have both played future conference rival Wazzu, with bad results. SDSU lost 36-13 at Pullman on Sept. 6 after surrendering 29 straight points. The Rams were blitzed 20-3 at home by the Cougars on Saturday.
The Rams lost 38-21 to former Pac-12 team Washington in the season opener, while the Aztecs had a signature 34-0 home win against former Pac-12 team California on Sept. 20.
The Aztecs and Rams did not play last year. CSU went 8-5 overall and was third in the MW at 6-1, staying in the race for a berth in the championship game until late in the season. The Rams were routed by Miami in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl.
The Rams’ only MW loss was to Fresno State. It missed both Boise State and UNLV. They face the Runnin’ Rebels and the Broncos during a season-closing four-game stretch this year.
Colorado State vs. San Diego State betting odds, TV channel
Spread: San Diego State -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: San Diego State -205, Colorado State +168
Over/under: 38.5 points
Records against the spread: San Diego State 3-1, Colorado State 2-2
Game time: 7:30 p.m. Pacific time | Friday, Oct. 3
Location: Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
