Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State vs. Northern Illinois
After shocking previously undefeated California in a 34-0 statement win, San Diego State will play its final non-conference game when it travels to Northern Illinois on Saturday.
Kickoff between the Aztecs (2-1) and Huskies (1-2) is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Pacific time at Huskie Stadium. The game will air on ESPN+.
As of Monday morning, San Diego State is a 2.5-point favorite over Northern Illinois. The Aztecs are -150 on the moneyline while the Huskies are +125.
The over/under is set at 42.5 points.
Aztecs riding high
The Aztecs stunned Cal with a historic performance. They earned their first shutout against a team from a power conference in 50 years and had their biggest margin of victory ever against a power school.
Chris Johnson had a 97-yard pick-6 and Dwayne McDougle returned a fumble 35 yards for a touchdown. San Diego State had three takeaways, including an interception by Dalesean Staley, who was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week.
The Aztecs had two weeks to stew over a 23-point loss at Washington State, and they responded in front of a lively crowd.
“So you know, we're a good team, and it's a great start,” coach Sean Lewis said. “It’s early in the season, but it feels good, it's good to be in the locker room with those boys, and all the hard work they put in and sacrifice and the discipline and the selflessness that they show to have a night like that, to be able to share it with our community. So that's pretty cool.”
Series history
The Aztecs are 6-0 in a series that dates to 1967 and have outscored the Huskies 228-96, including a 34-28 win in San Diego in their most recent meeting in 2017.
While it’s the first game in a home-and-home series that will see the Huskies make a trip to San Diego in 2031, it’s also an interesting meeting between current and future members of the Mountain West Conference.
After this season, San Diego State is heading to the new-look Pac-12, along with current MW foes Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and Utah State. Meanwhile, Northern Illinois will be one of the new teams added by the MW to fill the void.
The Huskies beat Holy Cross by two points in their season opener before suffering double-digit road losses to Maryland and Mississippi State. This is their final non-conference game before beginning MAC action.
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.