Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State vs. UCLA

It’ll be new Pac-12 against old Pac-12 when the San Diego State Aztecs renew their lopsided series against UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

Kickoff is at 4:15 p.m. and the game will be carried by Big Ten Network and San Diego Sports 760 radio.

San Diego State is a 12.5-point underdog, according to FanDuel. The Aztecs are +390 on the moneyline, while the Bruins are -530. The over-under is 55.5 points.

What’s at stake

The Aztecs (1-0) officially joined the reborn Pac-12 Conference on July 1. The Bruins (1-0) were among the 10 schools that bolted from the Pac-12 during a wild round of conference realignment and are in their third season in the Big Ten.

While the Aztecs always wanted to be conference rivals with UCLA, as well as USC, the next best thing would be beating them in their home stadium.

That’ll be a tall task, considering that the Aztecs have lost eight of the previous nine games at the Rose Bowl. However, their last trip to the Arroyo Seco, in 2019, resulted in their only win in the series, which the Bruins lead 22-1-1.

The matchup

The Aztecs will face a revitalized Bruins squad that beat Cal 45-24 in coach Bob Chesney’s first game. The Bruins overwhelmed the Bears with a ground game that gained 277 yards and scored six times.

The Bruins had a big fourth quarter, with Wayne Knight scoring two of his three touchdowns after interceptions by Ta'Shawn James.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nico Iamaleava passed for 184 yards and ran for a TD.

The Aztecs are coming off a 53-20 win against Portland State of the FCS, in which they started slow before scoring 29 straight points.

Senior running back Lucky Sutton scored a career-high three touchdowns while gaining 58 yards on 18 carries.

Senior quarterback Jayden Denegal was 12 of 17 passing for 137 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception.

Jaylon Hawkins returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and the Aztecs blocked two punts.

San Diego State vs. UCLA odds, TV channel

Spread: San Diego State +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: San Diego State +390, UCLA -530

Over/under: 55.5 points (-110)

Game time: 4:15 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Sept. 12

Location: Rose Bowl | Pasadena

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.