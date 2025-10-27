San Diego State Aztecs

Point spread, betting odds for Wyoming vs. San Diego State

Streaking Aztecs are 10.5-point home favorites against Cowboys 

Bernie Wilson

Oct 25, 2025; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Kaden Anderson (12) celebrates a turnover on downs by the Colorado State Rams during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium.
Oct 25, 2025; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Kaden Anderson (12) celebrates a turnover on downs by the Colorado State Rams during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

San Diego State’s resurgent football team returns home for the first time in a month to put its five-game winning streak on the line against the Wyoming Cowboys.

Kickoff between the Aztecs (6-1, 3-0 Mountain West) and the Cowboys (4-4, 2-2) is scheduled for 4 p.m. Pacific time Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.

As of Monday morning, San Diego State is a 10.5-point favorite over Wyoming, according to FanDuel. The Aztecs are -450 on the moneyline while the Cowboys are +340. The over/under is set at 42.5 points.

What’s at stake

The Aztecs are on a roll in coach Sean Lewis’ second season as head coach. They became bowl eligible for the first time since 2022 by winning 23-0 at longtime rival Fresno State on Saturday, their fifth straight win and their third shutout this season. 

They’ve won three more games than they did last year in Lewis’ first season, when they lost their final six and finished 3-9 overall and 2-5 in the Mountain West. 

The Aztecs failed to crack either major poll but have been impressive nonetheless. Quarterback Jayden Denegal bounced back from an injury scare, Lucky Sutton rushed for a career-high 131 yards and Tano Letuli had a 31-yard interception return for a touchdown. 

San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Jayden Denegal (4).
San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Jayden Denegal (4). / Photo courtesy of San Diego State University Athletics

While coaches and players don’t look beyond the game at hand, fans might be starting to take a peak at the Nov. 15 home game against Boise State (6-2, 4-0), which is the only other team that’s undefeated in MW play. After facing Wyoming, SDSU visits Hawaii before returning home to host the Broncos. BSU hosts Fresno State on Saturday and then gets a bye before facing SDSU.

Another MW farewell 

This will be the final time in the foreseeable future that the Aztecs will play the Cowboys. Next fall, San Diego State, Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State and Utah State will move into the new-look Pac-12. They’ll join holdovers Washington State and Oregon State, along with fellow newcomers Texas State in football and basketball, and Gonzaga in hoops.

Wyoming is coming off an impressive 28-0 win over Colorado State and has won two of three.

Wyoming vs. San Diego State odds, TV channel 

Spread: San Diego State -10.5 (-115)

Moneyline: San Diego State -450, Wyoming +340

Over/under: 42.5 points

Records against the spread: Wyoming 5-3, San Diego State 6-1

Game time: 4 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Nov. 1

Location: Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS

feed

Published |Modified
Bernie Wilson
BERNIE WILSON

Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.

Home/Football