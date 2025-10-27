Point spread, betting odds for Wyoming vs. San Diego State
San Diego State’s resurgent football team returns home for the first time in a month to put its five-game winning streak on the line against the Wyoming Cowboys.
Kickoff between the Aztecs (6-1, 3-0 Mountain West) and the Cowboys (4-4, 2-2) is scheduled for 4 p.m. Pacific time Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.
As of Monday morning, San Diego State is a 10.5-point favorite over Wyoming, according to FanDuel. The Aztecs are -450 on the moneyline while the Cowboys are +340. The over/under is set at 42.5 points.
What’s at stake
The Aztecs are on a roll in coach Sean Lewis’ second season as head coach. They became bowl eligible for the first time since 2022 by winning 23-0 at longtime rival Fresno State on Saturday, their fifth straight win and their third shutout this season.
They’ve won three more games than they did last year in Lewis’ first season, when they lost their final six and finished 3-9 overall and 2-5 in the Mountain West.
The Aztecs failed to crack either major poll but have been impressive nonetheless. Quarterback Jayden Denegal bounced back from an injury scare, Lucky Sutton rushed for a career-high 131 yards and Tano Letuli had a 31-yard interception return for a touchdown.
While coaches and players don’t look beyond the game at hand, fans might be starting to take a peak at the Nov. 15 home game against Boise State (6-2, 4-0), which is the only other team that’s undefeated in MW play. After facing Wyoming, SDSU visits Hawaii before returning home to host the Broncos. BSU hosts Fresno State on Saturday and then gets a bye before facing SDSU.
Another MW farewell
This will be the final time in the foreseeable future that the Aztecs will play the Cowboys. Next fall, San Diego State, Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State and Utah State will move into the new-look Pac-12. They’ll join holdovers Washington State and Oregon State, along with fellow newcomers Texas State in football and basketball, and Gonzaga in hoops.
Wyoming is coming off an impressive 28-0 win over Colorado State and has won two of three.
Wyoming vs. San Diego State odds, TV channel
Records against the spread: Wyoming 5-3, San Diego State 6-1
Game time: 4 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Nov. 1
Location: Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
