Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State football vs. New Mexico

Aztecs are 1.5-point road favorite against New Mexico 

Bernie Wilson

San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Jayden Denegal (4).
San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Jayden Denegal (4). / Photo courtesy of San Diego State University Athletics
Mountain West leader San Diego State hits the road for the final time this season when it faces New Mexico on Friday afternoon in a game with big ramifications for the conference championship game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Pacific time at University Stadium in Albuquerque. The game will air on CBS Sports Network. 

As of Monday morning, San Diego State is a 1.5-point favorite over New Mexico, according to FanDuel. The Aztecs are -118 on the moneyline while the Lobos are -102. The over/under is set at 41.5 points.

What’s at stake

For the Aztecs (9-2, 6-1 MW), it’s simple: win and they’ll host the conference championship game on Dec. 5. They continue to remain in control of their own destiny after a 25-3 win against San Jose State on Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium. If they lose, they can still play in the title game, depending on the results of other games.

The Aztecs would love to not only hit the 10-win mark, but make one more appearance at their home stadium this season. 

It’s already been a remarkable turnaround season for the Aztecs, who went 3-9 last year in Sean Lewis’ first season as coach and were picked to finish eighth in the MW.

Standing in the way are the Lobos (8-3, 5-2), who are enjoying a resurgent season of their own under first-year coach Jason Eck, who came to Albuquerque after a successful three-year run at FCS Idaho. The Lobos have won five straight games.

New Mexico Lobos head coach Jason Eck.
Aug 30, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; New Mexico Lobos head coach Jason Eck. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

There are three teams behind SDSU at 5-2 — Boise State, New Mexico and UNLV. SDSU beat Boise State 17-7 at home a week ago and missed UNLV this year. 

Another MW goodbye

The Lobos and Aztecs will face off for the final time as MW members. New Mexico is one of the teams staying behind as SDSU, BSU, Colorado State, Fresno State and Utah State begin play in the new-look Pac-12 next fall, along with holdovers Washington State and Oregon State, and fellow newcomers Texas State in football and basketball, and Gonzaga in hoops only. 

San Diego State vs. New Mexico odds, TV channel 

Spread: San Diego State -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: San Diego State -118, New Mexico -102

Over/under: 41.5 points

Records against the spread: San Diego State 4-6, New Mexico 6-4

Game time: 12:30 p.m. Pacific time | Friday, Nov. 28

Location: University Stadium | Albuquerque, N.M.

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

