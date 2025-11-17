Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State football vs. San Jose State
Back on track after a big win against Boise State in a showdown for first place in the Mountain West, San Diego State plays its final home regular-season game when it hosts struggling San Jose State on Saturday night.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Pacific time at Snapdragon Stadium. The game will air on FS1.
As of Monday morning, San Diego State is a 10.5-point favorite over San Jose State, according to FanDuel. The Aztecs are -385 on the moneyline while the Spartans are +300. The over/under is set at 49.5 points.
What’s at stake
The Aztecs (8-2, 5-1) regained sole possession of first place in the MW with a 17-7 win against Boise State on a rainy Saturday night. They continue to remain in control of their own destiny, meaning two more wins and they’ll host the MW championship game on Dec. 5 at Snapdragon Stadium.
The Spartans (3-7, 2-4) have lost consecutive games, including a 55-10 defeat at last-place Nevada.
After this game, the Aztecs end the regular season with a trip to New Mexico, which is bowl eligible under first-year coach Jason Eck.
There’s a logjam of five teams one game behind SDSU at 4-2 _ Fresno State, Boise State, New Mexico, UNLV and Hawaii. Fresno State beat Boise State two weeks ago and lost to SDSU on Oct. 25. The Aztecs don’t play UNLV this year and lost 38-6 at Hawaii before rebounding to beat BSU.
Another MW goodbye
The Spartans and Aztecs will face off for the final time as MW members. San Jose is one of the teams staying behind as SDSU, BSU, Colorado State, Fresno State and Utah State begin play in the new-look Pac-12 next fall, along with holdovers Washington State and Oregon State, and fellow newcomers Texas State in football and basketball, and Gonzaga in hoops only.
