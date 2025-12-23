Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State vs. North Texas in the New Mexico Bowl



San Diego State is back in a postseason game for the first time in three seasons, preparing to face the No. 23 North Texas Mean Green in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl on Saturday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. PT at University Stadium in Albuquerque. The game will air on ESPN.

San Diego State is a 3.5-point underdog, according to FanDuel. The Aztecs are +138 on the moneyline while the Mean Green is -166. The over/under is set at 53.5 points.

What’s at stake

The Aztecs (9-3) will be back in Albuquerque a month after losing the regular-season finale to New Mexico in double overtime. The Aztecs ended up in a four-way tie atop the Mountain West at 6-2 with the Lobos, Boise State and UNLV. The league turned to computer rankings to pick Boise State and UNLV to face off in the championship game. The Broncos won to earn a berth in the Los Angeles Bowl, where it was routed by Washington.

There’s still a lot to play for, however, in what’s been a remarkable turnaround season under second-year coach Sean Lewis. The Aztecs went 3-9 overall last year and 2-5 in the MW. They were picked to finish eighth in the MW this season. Had they beaten the Lobos on Nov. 28, they would have hosted the MW title game.

Sep 6, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; San Diego State Aztecs head coach Sean Lewis. | James Snook-Imagn Images

San Diego State is seeking its first double-digit win season since going 12-2 in 2021.

After Saturday afternoon, the Aztecs will be heading into the new-look Pac-12 starting next season, along with fellow MW teams BSU, Fresno State, Utah State and Colorado State. They’ll join Pac-12 holdovers Washington State and Oregon State, as well as fellow newcomer Texas State. Gonzaga also is joining the Pac-12, in basketball only.

The matchup

The game will match SDSU’s stingy defense against North Texas’ high-flying offense.

The Aztecs are ranked fifth in scoring defense at 12.6 points per game, third in pass efficiency defense (99.1), fifth in pass defense (157 yards) and seventh in total defense (266.7 yards).

The Mean Green are first in scoring offense (44.8), third in pass efficiency offense (174.3), second in pass offense (323.2) and first in total offense (504.3 yards).

North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker led the American Conference with a 70.2% completion rate, 31 touchdowns, and 14.1 yards per completion, while throwing for 4,129 yards.

Oct 10, 2025; Denton, Texas, USA; North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17). | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

San Diego State quarterback Jayden Denegal will miss the game after having surgery on his non-throwing left shoulder. Bert Emanuel Jr. will get the start after being used sparingly as Denegal’s backup.

Below is a look at the notable trends and betting lines for San Diego State vs. North Texas in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl on Saturday at 2:45 p.m. PT.

Notable trends

North Texas has 10 wins in 13 games against the spread

North Texas owns an ATS record of 9-1 as 3.5-point or greater favorites

Nine of North Texas' 13 games have hit the over

San Diego State has nine wins in 12 contests against the spread

San Diego State has covered every time (1-0) as a 3.5-point or greater underdog

San Diego State has seen three of its 12 games hit the over.

San Diego State vs. North Texas odds, TV channel

Spread: San Diego State +3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: San Diego State +138, North Texas -166

Over/under: 53.5 points

Records against the spread: San Diego State 9-3, North Texas 10-3

Game time: 2:45 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Dec. 27

Location: University Stadium | Albuquerque, N.M.

TV channel: ESPN

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS