Ranking every San Diego State position group ahead of the first Pac-12 season

A year after the defense set the tone for San Diego State, it looks like the offense will need to set the pace as the Aztecs try to make a strong impression in the first season of the relaunched Pac-12 Conference.

While the offense welcomes back plenty of playmakers, the defense will have to replace eight starters who helped power them to a 9-4 record and their first bowl appearance in three years.

Here is a ranking of every SDSU position group heading into fall camp, which begins on Aug. 5.

1. Running backs

Lucky Sutton wasn’t about to leave his hometown Aztecs in pursuit of a better deal elsewhere after his breakout junior season. He’s the latest player to add his name to the lore of “Running Back U,” and he’ll look to eclipse his career-best numbers as he leads the Aztecs into the reborn Pac-12 Conference.

Sutton thrust himself onto the school’s all-time single-season list at No. 16 with a Mountain West-leading 1,297 yards, as well as 10 touchdowns. He was named first-team All-MW and Athlon Sports made him a preseason first-team All-Pac-12 pick.

Sutton, who played at San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic High, understands the importance of running the ball at SDSU.

“Knowing the legacy that was set in the past and the legacy I can continue, I intend on taking the next steps in this climb. With that being said, I am an Aztec for life,” he said in announcing in December that he’ll be back this fall.

Senior Christian Washington will also finish his career at his hometown school after rushing for 563 yards and four touchdowns on 98 carries as a junior, when the offensive production tilted toward the run game. He previously played at New Mexico and Coastal Carolina after graduating from suburban Helix High.

Oct 3, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Christian Washington (23) runs the ball during the first half against the Colorado State Rams at Snapdragon Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Javion Kinnard can run and catch the ball, as well as return punts after transferring from Colorado State. He was a second-team All-MW punt returner, highlighted by a 91-yard TD return.

2. Wide receivers

Some fans have no doubt envisioned the first time quarterback Jayden Denegal drops back and hits wide receiver Bert Emanuel Jr. in stride for a big gain.

That’s going to be possible this season because Emanuel moved from backup quarterback to wide receiver during spring drills to take advantage of his playmaking ability. It came about after he started in place of Denegal in New Mexico and gained an eye-popping 170 yards on just 11 carries, with two touchdowns, before getting hurt in the second quarter.

Emanuel joins an already loaded wide receivers group, which will give Denegal plenty of targets.

All three starters return, as do the top four four pass catchers.

Oct 3, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr. (5) throws a pass during the first half against the Colorado State Rams at Snapdragon Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Junior Jordan Napier topped the group with 48 receptions for 629 yards and two scores, and that was despite missing the last 3 ½ games with a knee injury. He was the All-MW first-team punter and was second-team as a wideout.

Senior Donovan Brown started every game, senior Nathan Acevedo made four starts and senior Jacob Bostick made six starts before getting hurt.

Justius Lowe brings Power 4 experience after transferring from Oregon.

3. Quarterbacks

There’s no quarterback competition in camp this year because Denegal comes in as the incumbent starter. He missed the New Mexico Bowl after having surgery on his non-throwing left shoulder but was good to go by spring drills.

Denegal’s first full college season after transferring from Michigan resulted in him throwing for 1,807 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. His goal is to double his yards and drastically improve the touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Oct 3, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Jayden Denegal (4) throws a pass during the first half against the Colorado State Rams at Snapdragon Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Backing him up will be Stone Saunders, who transferred from Kentucky after his redshirt freshman year. Although he didn’t take a snap last season, he had a heralded prep career in Pennsylvania.

Emanuel will be an insurance policy in case of injuries, which the Aztecs hope to avoid. Denegal played through an injured left shoulder and then a fatigued right shoulder during the regular season.

4. Offensive line

Yes, the Aztecs must replace three players who started every game last year. But it helps that Joe Borjon returns for his senior season, when he’ll move from right tackle to left tackle to help keep Denegal upright. Kalan Ellis is coming off shoulder surgery, but if fully healthy, he comes in with the experience of starting every game at left guard. Look for him at right guard.

New left guard Evan Lawrence transferred from national champion Indiana after playing in seven games, and Dennis Jones could be at right tackle after coming in from Texas Southern.

5. Defensive line

This is another unit hit hard by departures, but tackle Malachi Finau (second team) and EDGE Brady Nassar (third team) made Athlon's preseason All-Pac-12. Tackle Amari Cormier is the only returning player with a sack, one. EDGE Kai Wallin is expected to start opposite Nassar after transferring from Oregon State.

6. Linebackers

Tano Letuli is coming off a right ACL injury, but Athlon pegged him as a first-time all-conference pick. Sione Hala (Weber State) could be the other starter and fellow transfer Cameron Cooper (Western Colorado) comes in highly regarded.

7. Secondary

There will be a whole lot of transfers to go along with senior safety Dalesean Staley, who is the only returning starter in the five-man secondary. Athlon Sports made him a first-team All-Pac-12 pick based on his junior season, when he had 81 total tackles to finish second on the squad, including 40 solo stops, as well as a pickoff and a forced fumble.

8. Special teams

Tashi Dorje won the punter’s job in spring drills after Hunter Greene left for Washington, and placekickers Lane Garner and Cooper DiLeva will fight it out to replace the departed Gabe Plascencia.

The return game should be in good shape if Napier is healthy. Washington, Acevedo and Brown are also returners.