Ranking the most NFL-ready San Diego State prospects

The San Diego State Aztecs are likely to have just one player – cornerback Chris Johnson – selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

But several Aztecs will most likely get the chance to make NFL rosters as undrafted free agents, a scramble that picks up steam in the hours after the final round of the draft is completed.

The 2026 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23 and conclude on Saturday, April 25.

Here is a look at the five San Diego State players who are most likely to make an immediate impact in the NFL.

1. Chris Johnson, cornerback

Johnson’s stock has risen since he clocked a 4.40 in the 40 at the NFL combine in February and team executives have had more time to familiarize themselves with the co-Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. Johnson is considered one of the top cornerbacks in the draft and some analysts have him as a fringe first-rounder, otherwise a solid second-rounder. He had 49 tackles (36 solo ) and four interceptions, two of which went for touchdowns — a 97-yarder and a 40-yarder.

2. Gabe Plascencia, placekicker

Nov 8, 2025; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; San Diego State Aztecs place kicker Gabriel Plascencia (11). | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

Plascencia, nicknamed “The Hefty Lefty,” isn’t among the top-ranked kickers, but the draft and even free agency are inexact sciences, so all a player needs is a chance. He had a big junior season, when he made 13 of 14 field goal attempts and 18 of 19 PATs, including his final 12 attempts. That was good enough to get voted the Mountain West preseason special teams player of the year going into his senior season. Although he didn’t quite live up to that billing, he still made second-team all-league after making 19 of 23 field goal attempts as a senior, with a long of 53, as well as all 35 PATs. If there’s a knock against Plascencia, it’s that he was only 3 of 6 from yards-plus at SDSU.

3. Ross Ulugalu-Maseuli, center

Like Plascencia, Ulugalu-Maseuli’s best shot at playing in the NFL will likely come as a free agent. The San Diego-area native played his entire career with the Aztecs, capping it off by starting every game his senior season. He earned First-Team All-MW honors after captaining an offensive line that opened holes for the MW’s leading rusher, Lucky Sutton. He had 41 career starts in five seasons while playing both center and guard.

4. Bryce Phillips, cornerback

Oct 5, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors running back Cam Barfield (9) is tackled by San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Bryce Phillips (0). | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Phillips has the distinction of having started every Division I game he played in. After starting his career at Santa Ana College, he spent two years at Tennessee State and then his final two years at SDSU. He had one interception in each of the last two seasons at SDSU, as well as a forced fumble last fall.

5. Niles King, defensive end

King is a fast-twitch pass rusher who got a chance to show his skills at Division I during his final season after spending his first three years at Division II Grand Valley State. He made seven starts for the Aztecs, finishing with 30 tackles, including 10 for losses of 59 yards, and an impressive 6 ½ sacks.