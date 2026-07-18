Ranking San Diego State football’s most important newcomers

After the turnaround 2025 season that included their first bowl game in three seasons, Sean Lewis and his San Diego State Aztecs were busy welcoming new players due to expected attrition.

A handful of new players on both sides of the ball could win starting jobs as the Aztecs look to have a strong showing in the first year of the reconstituted Pac-12 Conference.

Here is a look at the top five newcomers who will have the chance to make an impact for San Diego State, which finished 9-4 last season and was in contention to host the Mountain West title game until a double-overtime loss at New Mexico in the regular-season finale.

Honorable mention: Sione Hala (linebacker) and Caleb Ricks (cornerback).

EDGE Kai Wallin, Oregon State

The defensive line was hit hard by the loss of three EDGE rushers who either accepted bigger NIL deals elsewhere or graduated. Kai Wallin, a senior from Sacramento who transferred from new Pac-12 rival Oregon State, appears to have the experience to win a starting job on the front end of a defense that was the engine for SDSU’s success last year.

Wallin had 17 tackles, one sack, four hurries and a pass breakup while playing in nine games, including seven starts, in his only season with the Beavers.

Before that, he spent two seasons at Nebraska, where he appeared in 15 games. He had an impressive freshman year at American River College, where he piled up five sacks, forced a fumble and recovered two more, and had 7.5 tackles for loss.

Left guard Evan Lawrence, Indiana

The offensive line will feature three new starters, and it will certainly help to have a player whose D-1 experience includes playing for the national champion Indiana Hoosiers.

Lawrence played in seven games for the Hoosiers as a redshirt freshman and is projected to start at left guard, giving that side of the line some needed experience. He’ll line up next to Joe Borjon, who is one of two returning starters and will take over the important position of left tackle.

Wide receiver Justius Lowe, Oregon

The wide receivers room is well-stocked, although some players are coming off injuries. The Aztecs can always use depth, so it helps to have a transfer from a power conference. Lowe played two seasons at Oregon, where he played in nine games in 2025 after playing in 11 games in 2024, with five starts. Overall, he had 27 receptions for 259 yards and one touchdown in his time with the Ducks.

Running back/returner Javion Kinnard, Colorado State, sophomore

The versatile Kinnard was so impressive as a punt returner during his only season at Colorado State that he was named second-team All-MW as a punt returner after having a 91-yard touchdown among his six returns for 138 yards. He also had 18 receptions for 228 and one score, as well as 12 carries for 58 yards. Coincidentally, Colorado State also officially moved from the MW to the Pac-12 on July 1.

Quarterback Stone Saunders, Kentucky

Saunders is one of the more intriguing transfers the coaching staff lured to Montezuma Mesa. He didn’t take a single snap last year as a freshman at Kentucky, but an impressive high school career has him primed to step in at a position where injuries can disrupt a season.

Incumbent starter Jayden Denegal got through the regular season despite an injury to his left shoulder and fatigue in his right shoulder. He missed the New Mexico Bowl after having surgery on his non-throwing left shoulder, and his replacement for that game, Bert Emanuel Jr., had a jaw-dropping performance before he, too, was injured and couldn’t finish the game.

Emanuel has moved to wide receiver to better utilize his big-play capabilities and could be moved back to quarterback if Denegal were to get hurt. But the coaching staff could also choose to see what Saunders could do if handed the reins.