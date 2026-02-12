San Diego State’s 2026 Pac-12 football schedule revealed, includes rivalry twist

San Diego State fans finally got a look at the Aztecs’ first Pac-12 schedule and it didn’t disappoint.

The Aztecs’ first game in the reconfigured Pac-12 will be against Texas State at Snapdragon Stadium on Oct. 3, the first-ever meeting between the schools.

And in an interesting twist in the schedule released Wednesday evening, the Aztecs could face longtime rival Fresno State twice, although the second game wouldn’t count in the league standings.

The Aztecs will play four home and four road conference games, in addition to the four non-conference games that were announced several weeks ago.

The schedule includes a “flex” game for each team in Week 13. SDSU is tentatively scheduled to play at Fresno State on Nov. 28, although the league has the right to adjust matchups depending on the conference’s best interests, including College Football Playoff considerations at the time. SDSU’s other possible opponents in the “flex” game could be Colorado State, Utah State or Washington State.

Flex games will be confirmed no later than six days in advance.

The Aztecs are scheduled to host Fresno State on Oct. 17. SDSU won 23-0 at Fresno State last season in the Battle for the Old Oil Can.

SDSU went on to finish 9-4 in Sean Lewis’ second season as head coach and play in a bowl for the first time in three seasons.

After hosting Texas State on Oct. 3, the Aztecs visit Oregon State on Oct. 10, host Fresno State on Oct. 17, travel to Colorado State on Oct. 24 and host Washington State on Oct. 31 before their bye week.

SDSU resumes Pac-12 play at home against Utah State on Nov. 14, at Boise State on Nov. 21 and then the “flex” game.

The Pac-12 Championship Game will be on Friday, Dec. 4, hosted by the team with the best conference record.

The new Pac-12 officially launches on July 1. SDSU, Fresno State, Boise State, Utah State and Colorado State are leaving the Mountain West to join fellow newcomer Texas State and holdovers WSU and Oregon State. Gonzaga joins in basketball only.

Kickoff times, TV assignments and moves to non-Saturdays will be announced later.

SDSU opens the season at home against Portland State on Sept. 5 and the non-conference slate also includes games at UCLA on Sept. 12, at home against James Madison on Sept. 19 and at Toledo on Sept. 26.

2026 San Diego State Football Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 5 -- Portland State

Saturday, Sept. 12 -- at UCLA

Saturday, Sept. 19 -- James Madison

Saturday, Sept. 26 -- at Toledo

Saturday, Oct. 3 -- Texas State*

Saturday, Oct. 10 -- at Oregon State*

Saturday, Oct. 17 -- Fresno State*

Saturday, Oct. 24 -- at Colorado State*

Saturday, Oct. 31 -- Washington State*

Saturday, Nov. 7 -- OPEN

Saturday, Nov. 14 -- Utah State*

Saturday, Nov. 21 -- at Boise State*

Saturday, Nov. 28 -- at FLEX Opponent*~

Friday, Dec. 4 -- Pac-12 Championship

Additional game times and television arrangements, including moves to non-Saturdays, will be announced at a later date.

*- indicates Pac-12 opponent.

~- indicates Pac-12 flex opponent (Colorado State, Fresno State, Utah State or Washington State)

