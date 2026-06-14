San Diego State adds 3-star Southern California offensive tackle to 2027 class

The San Diego State Aztecs have landed another commit from a class of 2027 player from Southern California.

Offensive tackle Logan Day from Dana Hills High in Dana Point announced his commitment via a post on X.

“I’m blessed to announce my commitment to San Diego State University!” the post read. “Thank you to the @AztecFB staff for all of the support. I’m very excited to get to work and grow in the program! Thank you for believing in me and for this amazing opportunity! Go Aztecs!”

He made his announcement just a few days after making his official visit to SDSU.

Who is Logan Day?

Day is a 6-foot-6, 270-pounder who is rated as a three-star by on3.com, which ranks him No. 1,626 nationally in the class of 2027, No. 126 at his position and No. 172 among California players. He is not ranked by 247sports.com.

I’m blessed to announce my commitment to San Diego State University!



Thank you to the @AztecFB staff for all of the support. I’m very excited to get to work and grow in the program! Thank you for believing in me and for this amazing opportunity! Go Aztecs!@TheHC_CoachLew… pic.twitter.com/WpkTwFbMGK — Logan Day (@Logan_day_) June 12, 2026

He picked the Aztecs over a diverse group of schools that offered him, including new Pac-12 rival Oregon State and former Mountain West foes San Jose State, UNLV, Air Force and New Mexico, according to 247sports.com.

He also received interest from several Ivy League schools, including Yale, Columbia, Penn and Cornell. UC Davis and Cal Poly also offered him.

Where might Day fit in

Day is the second offensive lineman from the class of 2027 to commit to SDSU. He joins Carlos Rios, a 6-6, 290-pounder from Brother Rice High in Chicago.

With so much change every season due to the transfer portal, it’s hard to predict how and where Day will fit in once he arrives on campus, and how fast his development will be.

The Aztecs head into the pivotal first season in the Pac-12 having to develop three new starters on the offensive line, a big task for a unit looking to continue to spring 1,000-yard rusher Lucky Sutton and protect incumbent starting quarterback Jayden Denegal.

What’s next

Fans are eager to see how the Aztecs will respond in the new-look Pac-12 after going 9-4 in their final season in the Mountain West, including a wild 49-47 loss to North Texas in the New Mexico Bowl. It was their first postseason bowl game in three seasons.

It all starts Sept. 5 when the Aztecs host Portland State in the first of four non-conference games. Their first Pac-12 game is Oct. 3 against Texas State, also at Snapdragon Stadium.