San Diego State adds another 2027 commitment after major recruiting weekend

The San Diego State Aztecs hosted a large group of football recruits from the class of 2027 on Friday, and the visit has paid off big-time.

Three-star EDGE Kemper Castro from Herriman High in Herriman, Utah, announced on X that “After an amazing OV im blessed to be committed to SDSU!!!”

He tagged a number of coaches and included a photo of himself in an Aztecs uniform, as well as a group photo of several recruits at Snapdragon Stadium with a scoreboard showing a player in a No. 27 jersey and “Welcome to A27ECFAST,” a play on the AztecFAST, a nickname for coach Sean Lewis’ offense.

Who is Kemper Castro?

Castro is a 6-foot-4, 235-pounder who is listed on recruiting sites as EDGE but who lists himself on his X bio as a linebacker/defensive end/tight end. He also lists himself as a rugby flank/lock/eight.

He’s ranked No. 116 nationally and No. 24 in Utah among EDGE rushers, according to 247Sports.com.

Castro chose the Aztecs over a number of other schools, including Boise State, Colorado State and Utah State, which have been rivals in the Mountain West and will be again in the new-look Pac-12 that officially launches on July 1, and Pac-12 holdovers Washington State and Oregon State. He also got offers from Hawaii and San Jose State, who will remain behind in the MW.

What this means for the Aztecs

The EDGE position has been the cornerstone for the Aztecs’ defense the last few seasons, setting the tone for the hard-hitting linebackers and ball-hawking defensive backs. It all paid off with three shutouts last season en route to a 9-4 record and their first bowl appearance in three seasons.

The defensive line was one of the positions hardest hit by the transfer portal and graduation. The biggest loss was that of Trey White, who jumped to Texas Tech for a deal reportedly worth $1.5 million after piling up 19 sacks the last two seasons. He had 12 ½ in 2024 to tie for fifth in the country, and he had seven last season to tie Ryan Henderson for the team lead.

Henderson jumped to Texas A&M and King graduated after recording 6 ½ sacks last fall. The Los Angeles Chargers signed him as an undrafted free agent.

Brady Nassar returns after starting four games last season.

The current roster lists three seniors, a junior, two redshirt freshmen and a freshman at EDGE.

It’s too hard to predict the landscape even a season out, but the Aztecs clearly believe he can be a contributor.