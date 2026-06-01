San Diego State adds another local standout to its 2027 recruiting class

The San Diego State Aztecs have landed another three-star commit from a local high school powerhouse that is becoming a solid pipeline to Montezuma Mesa.

Class of 2027 star wide receiver Isaac Cook from Cathedral Catholic announced his commitment on social media on Sunday night.

“After prayers and talks with family, I am pleased to announce that I have decided to stay close to home and commit to San Diego State University. Thank you to SDSU coaching staff for believing in me and thank you God for this amazing opportunity. #AGTG, #SDSU,” Cook posted on X.

After prayers and talks with family,I am pleased to announce that I have decided to stay close to home and commit to San Diego State University. Thank you to SDSU coaching staff for believing in me and thank you God for this amazing opportunity. #AGTG, #SDSU pic.twitter.com/9TJOlTSepR — Isaac Cook (@Isaac_Cooki3) June 1, 2026

Under third-year coach Sean Lewis, the Aztecs have made a big push to keep top local prep talent at home.

SDSU currently has two star CCHS alums on its roster, running back Lucky Sutton and linebacker Tano Letuli.

Cook’s commitment came a day after another local class of 2027 three-star tight end, Diego Botron of La Costa Canyon High in Carlsbad, picked the Aztecs over several other schools.

Who is Isaac Cook?

Cook is a 6-foot-1, 195-pound wideout who is ranked 158th nationally and 104th in California at his position, according to 247Sports.com.

Cook had 49 catches for 1,242 yards and 12 touchdowns in 13 games as a junior last fall, according to 247Sports.

He made his official visit to campus on Friday.

Cook had also received offers from conference rivals Boise State, Colorado State and Utah State, which are moving into the new-look Pac-12 along with SDSU, and current Pac-12 member Oregon State. He was also offered by former Mountain West foes Nevada, Wyoming, New Mexico and Hawaii, and former Pac-12 team California, which is now in the ACC.

He helped rally the Dons to the CIF San Diego Section Open Championships with a 71-yard touchdown catch in a 20-16 win. The Dons advanced to beat Los Alamitos 42-21 before losing in the state championship game to Folsom, 42-28.

Where will Cook fit in

Cook has another season to continue to shine in high school and the college landscape changes season to season due to the transfer portal, so it’s hard to predict how exactly he’ll fit in once he gets to campus.

SDSU’s wide receivers room is full and eager to contribute as the Aztecs look to build on last season’s 9-4 finish, including a 49-47 shootout loss to North Texas in the New Mexico Bowl, their first postseason game in three seasons.

The Aztecs have a nice mix of seniors and underclassmen on the roster, so Cook will certainly have to compete for playing time once he’s enrolled.

Returning starting quarterback Jayden Denegal is a senior this season, so Cook could be catching passes from transfer Stone Saunders or Draiden Trudeau, who are redshirt freshmen.

What’s next

The Aztecs open the season at home against Portland State of the Big Sky Conference on Sept. 5. Their first Pac-12 game will be at home against Texas State on Oct. 3.