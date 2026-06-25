San Diego State adds another offensive lineman to its 2027 recruiting class

The San Diego State Aztecs are working the Los Angeles area hard in recruiting, and it’s paying off.

Tyson Seidman, a three-star offensive lineman from Sierra Canyon High, announced his commitment via post on X.

“COMMITTED GO AZTECS!!! Thank you to all the Coaches who believed in me,” Seidman wrote, tagging coaches at both his current and future schools.

Who is Tyson Seidman?

Seidman is a 6-foot-4, 315-pound interior lineman.

He chose SDSU after making visits to UNLV, a former conference opponent, and Oregon State, a new opponent in the reconfigured Pac-12 that officially launches on July 1.

He received offers from an impressive list of schools that included UCLA, Army and Washington State, another team the Aztecs will face in the Pac-12. Colorado State, which is also jumping to the Pac-12, made an offer, as did MW schools Air Force, New Mexico and San Jose State. He also was offered by Sacramento State, which is jumping from FBS to the FCS MAC.

Seidman is ranked No. 1,754 nationally in the class of 2027 by 247Sports.com, No. 151 among interior linemen and No. 179 in the state of California.

Sierra Canyon is a private prep school that’s probably best known for producing basketball stars Bronny James and Juju Watkins.

But the Trailblazers had a sensational football season in 2025. They were 10-0 before losing to Santa Margarita in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs

How Seidman could fit in at SDSU

Seidman becomes the fifth offensive lineman to commit to SDSU as part of the class of 2027.

There could be spirited competition going into the 2027 season because there are a number of underclassmen on the current roster. The Aztecs go into the 2026 season looking for three new starters along the offensive line after graduation hit them hard.

The line will look to senior Joe Borjon for leadership. He will move to left tackle after starting last season at right tackle. His younger brother, Brian, will be a freshman with the Aztecs.

Getting the line to jell early will be important for the Aztecs as they move into the Pac-12. Running back Lucky Sutton is looking to build on his 1,000-yard season and Jayden Denegal hopes to avoid the shoulder injuries he was forced to play through last fall, when the Aztecs had a bounce-back 9-4 season.