San Diego State adds another Southern California piece to 2027 recruiting class

The San Diego State Aztecs continue to recruit athletes from all of Southern California as well as San Diego County, and the work is paying off.

Cornerback Augus Saunders of Corona Centennial announced his commitment to the Aztecs over the weekend on X.

“First and foremost, I thank God for this opportunity. Grateful to all the coaches who helped me through this process. I’m excited to announce my commitment to San Diego State University!” he wrote in a post that tagged coach Sean Lewis and several of his assistants,” his post read.

Who is Augus Saunders?

Saunders is a 6-foot-2, 165-pound three-star who made his official visit to Montezuma Mesa late last week.

According to 247sports.com, he also had received offers from Arizona State of the Big 12 Conference, UConn, Southern, Montana State of the Big Sky Conference and Sacramento State, which is jumping from FCS to the MAC this season.

First and foremost, I thank God for this opportunity. Grateful to all the coaches who helped me through this process. I’m excited to announce my commitment to San Diego State University! ❤️🖤🌵 #GoAztecs@TheHC_CoachLew @CJPollard1 @SeanDillonSDSU @CoachSumlerSDSU @CoachAJCoop pic.twitter.com/jG0k7q1H8b — Augus Saunders 3 ⭐️ CB 27’ (@AugusSaunders) June 19, 2026

He’s rated No. 1,750 nationally by 247sports.com among the class of 2027 players, No. 151 among cornerbacks and No. 184 overall in California.

According to MaxPreps, he played in only two games during his junior season and made two solo tackles. He played in six games as a sophomore, with six solo stops, three assisted tackles and one interception.

Centennial went 5-0 in the Big West - Upper League and 11-2 overall. The Huskies advanced to the CIF Southern Section Division 1 title game before losing 42-7 to Santa Margarita.

Where Saunders could fit in

Trying to project anything a year out in college football is a risky endeavor these days. How Saunders fits in with the Aztecs will depend on how his senior season turns out and what the cornerbacks room looks like a year from now.

His best chance to get on the field right away might be via special teams. The Aztecs currently have two senior cornerbacks on the roster, as well as six underclassmen.

The five-man defensive secondary is one area where the Aztecs have some work to do heading into the first season of the reconfigured Pac-12. They lost four starters, including star cornerback Chris Johnson, who was picked No. 27 overall by the Miami Dolphins in the NFL Draft.

What’s next

SDSU officially moves into the Pac-12 on July 1, along with Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State and Utah State from the MW, plus Texas State. They’ll join holdovers Washington State and Oregon State.

The four-game non-conference slate starts Sept. 5 against Portland State at home, with the Pac-12 lid-lifter coming on Oct. 3 in the first-ever matchup against Texas State, also at Snapdragon Stadium.