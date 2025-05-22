San Diego State adds commitment from defensive back
San Diego State added to their 2026 high school recruiting class on Thursday, picking up a commitment from rising senior defensive back Rahmeer Henderson.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Henderson plays at Colony High School in Ontario, California. He had a breakout season as a junior, leading to offers from UC Davis, Northern Arizona, Eastern Washington and Delaware State. Henderson contributed all over on the defensive side of the ball, finishing with 41 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble and three pass breakups.
Henderson received a visit from San Diego State’s Defensive Pass Game Coordinator, Demetrius Sumler, earlier this month, who extended the offer. Henderson later locked in an official visit with the Aztecs for next month before making his commitment to Sean Lewis and staff on Thursday afternoon.
Henderson’s commitment marks San Diego State’s sixth in the 2026 recruiting class and the third from the defensive side of the ball. All six commitments are from players in California, with five of the six playing their high school football in California’s Southern Section.
Malik White, an offensive lineman from Rancho Cucamonga, is San Diego State’s longest tenured commit in this class, pledging to the Aztecs in January. He’s joined on the offensive side of the ball by fellow lineman Brian Borjon. Borjon, whose older brother Joseph is a senior offensive lineman for the Aztecs, announced his commitment to the Aztecs earlier this month. He’ll play his final season of high school football in the fall at Bishop Amat High in La Puente.
Henderson joins defensive back Isaiah Lucero and linebacker Jeremiah Brown on the defensive side of the ball. Brown is a tackling machine out of San Jacinto High School, while Lucero is a two-way standout who finished with 12 touchdown receptions and five interceptions as a junior at Northview High School.
Tight end commit Crosby Kelly is San Diego State’s lone commitment from outside of Southern California. He plays at Campolindo High in the East Bay area. San Diego State previously held commitments from running back Brandon Smith and quarterback Derek Garcia. Brown continues to look around his recruitment while Garcia flipped his commitment to UNLV.