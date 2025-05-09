San Diego State adds commitment from high school prospect
San Diego State’s 2026 recruiting class has been a roller coaster in recent weeks as has often become the norm in today’s day and age of recruitments. After losing two commitments last week, the Aztecs gained one back on Thursday night.
Bishop Amat offensive tackle Brian Borjon announced his commitment to San Diego State, becoming the fifth pledge to the Aztecs in the 2026 class and the second from an offensive lineman. Borjon’s older brother Joseph is a current offensive lineman at San Diego State. The older Borjon has previous stops at Mt. San Antonio College and Arizona and missed nearly all of last season for San Diego State after a season-ending injury in the 2024 opener.
The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Borjon started his high school career at South Hills High School before transferring to Bishop Amat. Also, a valuable basketball player, Borjon played in 26 games for past season for the 23-6 Lancers, finishing fourth on the team in rebounding.
Prior to Borjon’s commitment, 247Sports ranked San Diego State as fourth among Mountain West teams in the 2026 class. The Aztecs hold commitments from offensive tackle Malik White, tight end Crosby Kelly, cornerback Isaiah Lucero and linebacker Jeremiah Brown. The Aztecs previously held commitments from quarterback Derek Garcia and running back Brandon Smith.
Garcia committed to UNLV shortly after rescinding his commitment to the Aztecs, choosing to play for new Rebels coach Dan Mullen. Smith, a dynamic playmaker from the Fresno area, has not made a new commitment but plans to visit UNLV next month as teams continue to get involved within his recruitment.
San Diego State has also become involved in the college football transfer portal, seeing major movement both ingoing and outgoing. San Diego State added 19 prospects during the winter transfer portal period including quarterbacks Jayden Denegal and Bert Emanuel Jr. who appear to be battling for the starting quarterback spot. During the recent spring transfer window San Diego State lost 11 players including multiple walk-ons. The Aztecs have reloaded with six new signees including two players on each the offensive line and defensive line.
Running back is still likely a position the Aztecs will target when looking at players still in the transfer portal. Senior Cam Davis was one of the 11 players to transfer, leaving San Diego State with three scholarship running backs prior to the arrival of true freshman Jordin Thomas this summer.
