San Diego State adds transfer portal offensive lineman
San Diego State continues to rebuild their roster following the spring transfer portal window.
Their most recent addition comes from offensive lineman Michael Watkins. A redshirt freshman from the University of Washington, Watkins will have four seasons of eligibility remaining for the Aztecs.
A three-star prospect in the 2024 class out of Apollo High School in Glendale, Arizona, Watkins initially enrolled early after signing with Arizona. Watkins committed to the Wildcats in June prior to his senior season over offers from Colorado State and New Mexico State. Following head coach Jedd Fisch’s departure to Washington, Watkins followed and enrolled in spring of 2024 with the Huskies. He spent this past season at Washington and decided to enter the most recent transfer portal window following spring practice with the Huskies.
Watkins joins a San Diego State offensive line that should be a strength for the Aztecs during the 2025 season. They previously added Kalan Ellis from the transfer portal following four seasons at Syracuse, beefing up the interior group up front.
In addition to Ellis and Watkins, San Diego State has signed four other players following the recent transfer window. Kainoa Davis (Charlotte) and August Salvati (Florida Atlantic) have both transferred in, joining the defensive line/edge rusher group. Defensive back Hunter Haines comes to San Diego State after redshirting this past season at Washington State. Wide receiver Donovan Brown will spend his fourth year with San Diego State after previous stops at Syracuse and Monroe, where he caught eight touchdown passes last season.
The Aztecs lost 11 players to the portal during this most recent window, six of which came from players who spent last season redshirting during their first year on campus. The Aztecs were able to replace their losses on the defensive line, while also shoring up the offensive line with additional depth. Running back remains a place of possible concern for the Aztecs. Senior Cam Davis, who spent last season as a backup, entered the recent portal window leaving San Diego State with three scholarship backs before the arrival of true freshman Jordin Thomas next month.
The Aztecs will open the 2025 season at home against Stony Brook on August 28. They’ll host Colorado State in their Mountain West opener on October 4, marking the start of San Diego State’s last season in the conference before they join the reworked Pac-12 for the 2026 season.
