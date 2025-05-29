San Diego State announces details for 2025 football schedule
San Diego State announced kickoff times and television details for most of the 2025 schedule on Thursday morning.
The Aztecs will currently have nine of their 12 scheduled games on national TV in 2025, with additional television arrangements still to be announced. San Diego State will kick off the season on Thursday, August 28, against Stony Brook at Snapdragon Stadium. Game time and where the game will be seen have not yet been announced. The same applies for road games against Northern Illinois on September 27 and Hawaii on November 8.
San Diego State’s first road game will be a week two matchup against Washington State on September 6. The game will be seen on The CW with kickoff set for 7:15 p.m. PT. The following week will be the first of two bye weeks for the Aztecs. San Diego State will return home for the third of four non-conference games on September 20. They’ll host California at Snapdragon Stadium at 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will be seen on CBS Sports Network.
The Aztecs will finish out their non-conference slate with a trip to Northern Illinois, with the Huskies set to return the game in 2031. The two teams previously played a series in 2016-17, both games going in favor of San Diego State. The Aztecs will begin Mountain West Conference play on Friday, October 3, with a home game against Colorado State. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT with CBS Sports Network broadcasting the game. They’ll head to Nevada the following week, once again kicking off at 7:30 p.m. PT in a game to be seen on CBS Sports Network.
San Diego State will have its second bye week on October 18 before hitting the road once again with a trip north to Fresno State. The game will be seen on the Fox family of networks (FOX, FS1, or FS2) and game time will be determined within two weeks of the game. San Diego State will host Wyoming on Saturday, November 1, at 4 p.m. PT. CBS Sports will once again broadcast the game. The Aztecs will travel to Hawaii the following Saturday before returning to San Diego for consecutive home games.
They’ll host Boise State on Saturday, November 15 at 7:30 p.m. PT on CBS Sports before hosting San Jose State a week later. The game time against the Spartans will be released at a later time, with the Fox family of networks broadcasting. San Diego State will close out the regular season, playing at New Mexico on Friday, November 28, at 1:30 p.m. MT in a game on CBS Sports.
The Mountain West Championship game will be held on Friday, December 5, on Fox. The game will be hosted by the team with the best winning percentage in Mountain West Conference play, with kickoff time yet to be determined.