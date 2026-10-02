San Diego State’s availability report changes again ahead of Pac-12 opener
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The San Diego State Aztecs’ lengthy availability report changed in some notable ways Thursday night after the initial report revealed a whopping 32 players in the four categories.
The large number of players listed would seem to coincide with reports of a mumps outbreak on the team. The report only lists the players in the four categories and does not list specific injuries or illnesses.
According to Thursday night’s report, the Aztecs now have 12 players listed as probable instead of 11. Four players were listed as questionable, six listed as doubtful and 11 as being out.
One of the main takeaways of the availability report is that senior running back Lucky Sutton, a 1,000-yard rusher last year, will miss Saturday night’s landmark Pac-12 opener against Texas State at Snapdragon Stadium. While the Aztecs still haven’t commented on specifics of his injury, it’s believed he reaggravated a high ankle sprain during the first half of a 41-16 loss at Toledo on Saturday.
Sutton had to be helped off the field, as did fellow running back Javion “Chop” Kinnard, who is listed as doubtful. Kinnard suffered an apparent knee injury and also had to be helped off the field.
Notable changes to San Diego State’s availability report
In what looks like a major development, wide receiver Bert Emanuel Jr. was upgraded from questionable to probable on Thursday night. Emanuel was not spotted even on the sidelines at the Toledo game. Coach Sean Lewis has declined to give a reason for his absence. That, in turn, has led to conjecture that the senior might be one of the several Aztecs who have contracted mumps.
The hardest-hit position group appears to be the tight ends, as all seven players on the roster are listed as questionable, doubtful or out.
Reported mumps outbreak adds context to lengthy availability report
The San Diego Union-Tribune first reported the mumps outbreak last week. The university released a health alert specifying that the outbreak includes 14 confirmed cases and one probable case, saying they were limited to one athletic team, which it did not identify.
Other movements involving notable players on Thursday night had wide receiver Justius Lowe upgraded to questionable and starting tight end Jackson Ford downgraded from questionable to doubtful.
Besides Sutton, the other starter listed as out is right guard Michael Leville Watkins.
San Diego State’s latest Pac-12 availability report
Probable
WR Bert Emanuel Jr.
WR Carson Diehl
RT Dennis Jones
WR Donovan Brown
C Isaac Lucas
WR Jacob Bostick
DB Jalen Thomeson
OLB Kai Wallin
DB Kaimana Tufaga
LG Kalan Ellis
DL Krisha Clay
WR Parker Threatt.
Questionable
ILB Dean Harrington
WR Justius Lowe
TE Kime Fangupo
TE Ryan Wolfer.
Doubtful
TE Elijah Muliufi
OL Harlem Nellum
TE Jack Lua
TE Jackson Ford
RB Javion Kinnard
ILB Jeramiah Lewis
Out
WR Al Doe
DB Braylon Cardwell
DB Dalesean Staley
TE Jack Ellis
RB Lucky Sutton
LS Luke Williams
RG Michael Leville Watkins
TE Parker Guiltinan
DL Roman Paseka
QB Stone Saunders
DL Tuaoa Tau’iliili
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Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.