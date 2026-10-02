San Diego State’s availability report changes again ahead of Pac-12 opener

The San Diego State Aztecs’ lengthy availability report changed in some notable ways Thursday night after the initial report revealed a whopping 32 players in the four categories.

The large number of players listed would seem to coincide with reports of a mumps outbreak on the team. The report only lists the players in the four categories and does not list specific injuries or illnesses.

According to Thursday night’s report, the Aztecs now have 12 players listed as probable instead of 11. Four players were listed as questionable, six listed as doubtful and 11 as being out.

One of the main takeaways of the availability report is that senior running back Lucky Sutton, a 1,000-yard rusher last year, will miss Saturday night’s landmark Pac-12 opener against Texas State at Snapdragon Stadium. While the Aztecs still haven’t commented on specifics of his injury, it’s believed he reaggravated a high ankle sprain during the first half of a 41-16 loss at Toledo on Saturday.

Sutton had to be helped off the field, as did fellow running back Javion “Chop” Kinnard, who is listed as doubtful. Kinnard suffered an apparent knee injury and also had to be helped off the field.

Notable changes to San Diego State’s availability report

In what looks like a major development, wide receiver Bert Emanuel Jr. was upgraded from questionable to probable on Thursday night. Emanuel was not spotted even on the sidelines at the Toledo game. Coach Sean Lewis has declined to give a reason for his absence. That, in turn, has led to conjecture that the senior might be one of the several Aztecs who have contracted mumps.

The hardest-hit position group appears to be the tight ends, as all seven players on the roster are listed as questionable, doubtful or out.

Reported mumps outbreak adds context to lengthy availability report

The San Diego Union-Tribune first reported the mumps outbreak last week. The university released a health alert specifying that the outbreak includes 14 confirmed cases and one probable case, saying they were limited to one athletic team, which it did not identify.

Other movements involving notable players on Thursday night had wide receiver Justius Lowe upgraded to questionable and starting tight end Jackson Ford downgraded from questionable to doubtful.

Besides Sutton, the other starter listed as out is right guard Michael Leville Watkins.

San Diego State’s latest Pac-12 availability report

Probable

WR Bert Emanuel Jr.

WR Carson Diehl

RT Dennis Jones

WR Donovan Brown

C Isaac Lucas

WR Jacob Bostick

DB Jalen Thomeson

OLB Kai Wallin

DB Kaimana Tufaga

LG Kalan Ellis

DL Krisha Clay

WR Parker Threatt.

Questionable

ILB Dean Harrington

WR Justius Lowe

TE Kime Fangupo

TE Ryan Wolfer.

Doubtful

TE Elijah Muliufi

OL Harlem Nellum

TE Jack Lua

TE Jackson Ford

RB Javion Kinnard

ILB Jeramiah Lewis

Out

WR Al Doe

DB Braylon Cardwell

DB Dalesean Staley

TE Jack Ellis

RB Lucky Sutton

LS Luke Williams

RG Michael Leville Watkins

TE Parker Guiltinan

DL Roman Paseka

QB Stone Saunders

DL Tuaoa Tau’iliili