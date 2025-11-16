San Diego State beats Boise State to regain control of the Mountain West race
The San Diego State Aztecs are back in control of the Mountain West race.
The Aztecs dominated with their rushing game on a wet night at Snapdragon Stadium to beat Boise State 17-7 in a showdown for first place.
SDSU all but abandoned the passing game as the rain came and rode their rushing attack to 277 yards. Lucky Sutton had 150 yards on 25 carries and Christian Washington had 98 yards on nine carries.
Quarterback Jayden Denegal had touchdown runs of 1 and 8 yards in the first half. For the game, he attempted only 10 passes, completing six for just 17 yards.
Gabe Plascencia kicked a 47-yard field goal in the second half.
And just like that, the Aztecs (8-2, 5-1 MW) have regained the inside track for hosting the MW championship game on Dec. 5.
The Broncos (6-4, 4-2) dropped into a crowd of teams one game back, including Hawaii, New Mexico and UNLV.
High stakes
SDSU was coming off an embarrassing 38-6 win at Hawaii that ended its six-game winning streak and dropped it into a tie with Boise State for the conference lead.
Boise State was coming off a bye, but it was also without starting quarterback Maddux Madsen, who suffered a serious leg injury in a 30-7 home loss to Fresno State two weeks ago.
Backup Max Cutforth made his first career start and drove the Broncos to a tying score in the second quarter and showed some life in the final minutes, but not enough to pull off the win. Colton Boomer was wide left on a 41-yard field goal attempt with 1:20 left.
SDSU beat BSU in San Diego for just the second time, although a 2021 victory technically was a home win, but the game was played in Carson while Snapdragon Stadium was being built.
The first half
After three straight three-and-outs, the Aztecs finally found their footing on the wet turf and Denegal scored on runs of 1 and 8 yards to give the Aztecs a 14-7 halftime lead.
Christian Washington carried the load on the first scoring drive, rushing five times for 64 yards, including runs of 41 and 26 yards.
SDSU’s leading receiver, Jordan Napier, was injured when he was hit on an incomplete pass in the first half.
Up next
The Aztecs host San Jose State next Saturday and the close the regular season at New Mexico.