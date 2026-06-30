San Diego State beats Fresno State for 2027 three-star recruit

The San Diego State Aztecs had such a good recruiting pitch that it was enough to woo three-star athlete Xavior Jones away from his hometown Fresno State Bulldogs.

Jones, a big-play star from the class of 2027 who plays cornerback and wide receiver for Fresno’s Central East High, announced his commitment to the Aztecs during the weekend. That’s quite the coup for the Aztecs, considering that the Bulldogs are their biggest rivals. Jones picked SDSU over the Bulldogs, Oregon State and Washington. The Aztecs and Bulldogs are joining the Beavers and Cougars in the new-look Pac-12 on Wednesday.

Jones received offers from several other schools, including two other rivals of the Aztecs, Utah State and Colorado State.

In a post on X announcing his commitment, Jones is shown in a No. 0 Aztecs jersey with the Old Oil Can trophy at his feet. That’s the trophy awarded to the winner of the rivalry between the Aztecs and Bulldogs, which SDSU claimed last fall with a 23-0 win at Fresno, one of its three shutouts during a 9-4 season.

In another post, he is shown posing with some fancy cars on the home sideline at Snapdragon Stadium.

Why Jones picked the Aztecs

"The environment is good over there,” Jones told 247Sports.com “It's amazing. It's never too hot or cold. It's right next to the beach. It's just good over there. I like everything about San Diego State as well. I enjoyed going on the boat trip and also talking with Coach Lewis about playing both sides of the ball."

Jones’ official visit was June 19. That was the day Lewis posted on X, “Today is a GOOD day,” with two smiley faces with sunglasses emojis. The Aztecs’ official X account posted pictures of a boat cruise on San Diego Bay.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Jones was recruited on both sides of the ball, 247Sports reported.

He stood out on defense with four interceptions and six pass deflections, as well as 36 tackles, according to MaxPreps. On offense, he had a whopping 277 yards and four touchdowns on just eight catches. He rushed three times for 66 yards and one score.

He helped lead Central East to a 42-28 win over Pacifica of Oxnard in the CIF Division 1-A state championship.

Where Jones will fit in with the Aztecs

The Aztecs coaching staff will have some interesting decisions to make on where to play Jones gets on campus. He announced his commitment a few days after two cornerbacks found new homes after decommitting from the Aztecs.

"They're gonna get one of the best players in the Valley, they're gonna get the athlete,” Jones told 247Sports. “My speed stands out. I do what I have to do, make plays. My footwork, that's really what puts me out there."