San Diego State beats Wyoming to surge into Mountain West lead
San Diego State’s resurgence in its second year under coach Sean Lewis now includes sitting atop the Mountain West standings.
San Diego State (7-1, 4-0 MW) beat Wyoming 24-7 in its Homecoming game on Saturday, several hours after defending conference champion Boise State (6-3, 4-1) lost 30-7 at home to Fresno State.
It was the sixth straight win for the Aztecs, who are now the only undefeated team in the conference.
It’s been a remarkable turnaround for the Aztecs, who lost their last six games of 2024 and finished 3-9 overall and 2-5 in league. San Diego State has matched the start of the 2021 team, which set a school record for victories by going 12-2.
After letting the Cowboys hang around into the fourth quarter, despite committing four turnovers, the Aztecs put it away on Lucky Sutton’s 50-yard touchdown run with 2:55 left. Sutton finished with a career-high 158 yards on 28 carries.
Setting the stage
The next two weeks will be huge for the Aztecs. They travel to face Hawaii, which was 3-1 in conference going into Saturday night’s game at San Jose State, and then host Boise State. The Broncos will be coming off a bye week when they visit San Diego on Nov. 15.
The “Hefty Lefty” misses!
Plascencia, the preseason MW special teams player of the year, extended his school and conference record to 26 straight field goals with a 34-yard field goal early in the second quarter for a 10-7 lead.
But he then missed a chip-shot, 23-yarder midway through the third quarter, stunning the fans and leaving Plascencia mad at himself. It was just his second career miss.
The defense comes up big again
SDSU trailed for the first time since the first quarter at Northern Illinois on Sept. 27, when they rallied to win 6-3 on Plascencia’s 25-yard field goal.
The Aztecs bounced back from an early 7-0 lead thanks to their ballhawking defense, which intercepted Kaden Anderson twice in a span of three drives.
Bryce Phillips’ interception and 28-yard return set up Jayden Denegal’s tying 24-yard TD pass to Byron Cardwell on the next play. Dwayne McDougle’s interception set up Plascencia’s 34-yard field goal.
The Aztecs held Anderson to 12 of 24 passing for just 93 yards and three interceptions.
Owen Chambliss had SDSU’s other interception. Trey White, who had 12 ½ sacks last year and was named the MW preseason defensive player of the year, had two sacks to push his season total to six.
Another nice offensive showing
The Aztecs outgained the Cowboys 390-185. Denegal completed 11 of 22 passes for 194 yards and one TD, with two interceptions.