San Diego State's biggest question ahead of the season opener vs. Portland State

The San Diego State Aztecs are loaded at the skill positions heading into the inaugural season of the new-look Pac-12 Conference, from quarterback Jayden Denegal to running back Lucky Sutton to a wide receivers room that is full of talent that now includes former backup quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr.

The biggest question for the Aztecs entering Week 1 is how the rebuilt offensive line will perform, even if the first game is against Portland State, which finished last in 2025 in the FCS Big Sky Conference.

A game’s a game, and the new line will still have to open holes for Sutton, last year’s Mountain West rushing champion with 1,297 yards, and protect Denegal, who was hampered last year by an injury to his non-throwing left shoulder that he suffered only four plays into the opener.

Why San Diego State's offensive line is the biggest question

In a scenario that most teams can only dream about, the Aztecs had the same five offensive linemen start every game last season, when coach Sean Lewis led the Aztecs to a 9-4 finish.

Three of those starters are gone, leaving only seniors Joe Borjon and Kalan Ellis. Borjon has been moved from right tackle to left tackle — important because he’ll protect Denegal’s blind side — while Ellis returns at left guard.

It takes time for an O-line to jell, and the Aztecs are turning to two transfers and a sophomore to fill out the starting lineup.

The transfers are center Isaac Lucas from Ball State and right tackle Dennis Jones from Texas Southern, and right guard Michael Leville Watkins, who played in four games last year before redshirting.

Joe Borjon on leading the offensive line

The Aztecs are looking for the senior to lead the unit.

“I’m getting everybody ready to go. I’m always the same guy every day so when it comes to the game they know they can rely on me,” Borjon said Monday. “They know what to expect out of me, and I make sure everybody's morale is right, and make sure everybody's locked in and focused on the same goal.”

Borjon said creating unity among the linemen happens off the field as well as on it.

“It's important to hang out off the field. I think getting to know my brothers off the field is great. That's what we did last year. A lot of team bonding, a lot of just going out to eat, going to watch plays at the house, putting the game film up on the TV, and we just hang out on the couch. It’s different than just being here all the time and not seeing each other outside. We're able to bond.”

Sean Lewis on San Diego State's rebuilt offensive line

“I feel really good about the offensive line. Having the continuity of Big Joe and Kalan Ellis along the left side is good. I think Joe is getting back to his natural side, that left side compared to when he was on the right side a year ago. They really helped expedite all the other pieces because of their knowledge.

“Joe's been in it with us for two years and Kalan for one, with him bringing Isaac Lucas in. We learned a lot about who Isaac was and how that would be a good fit through talking with Marquez Cooper [SDSU running back during the 2024 season] when they played together at Ball State. That's been a good marriage as we've gone through it all.

Lewis also had an interesting story about how Jones joined the Aztecs.

“We also have Dennis Jones joining the unit. This goes all the way back to when we prepped and prepared for Cal last season. Dennis Jones had played Cal prior to that game, so we saw him on tape, and I was like, ‘’Who's this big monster who's holding his own and you know doing a damn good job?’ After, when his name popped in the portal, we knew he physically could do it, and man, I wish we had another year with him for his growth and maturation because I don't use this term very often, but he's a freak. With what he can do physically and his size and his stature and just the way that his body moves.”

The unit has had spring ball and fall camp to come together. After Saturday night, the Aztecs will play all FBS teams.

“I’m excited about that front, excited about the leadership of Coach (Bill) O’Boyle and the way that he's helped those guys refine their skill set, and eager to see it all come to life come Saturday,” Lewis said.