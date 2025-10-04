San Diego State blitzes Colorado State 45-24 in Mountain West opener
After watching the defense come up big the last two weeks, San Diego State’s offense joined the party in eye-popping fashion.
The Aztecs blitzed Colorado State 45-24 in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams on Friday night, with San Diego State piling up 540 yards of total offense.
Jayden Denegal was nearly perfect in completing 13 of 16 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions, in his fifth college start.
San Diego natives Byron Cardwell Jr. and Lucky Sutton had career nights in giving the Aztecs multiple 100-yard rushers for the first time since Sept. 14, 2019, at New Mexico State. The Aztecs piled up 281 yards on the ground.
And wide receiver Jordan Napier had seven catches for 153 yards and one touchdown.
The big picture
The most important stat of the night was that the Aztecs improved to 4-1, eclipsing by one their win total of last season, when they stumbled to a 3-9 finish in Sean Lewis’ first year as head coach.
They’re off to a 1-0 start in their final season in the Mountain West. The Aztecs and Colorado State (1-4, 0-1), are among five MW schools that will jump to the new-look Pac-12 next season.
The big numbers
Denegal had touchdown tosses of 45 yards to Donovan Brown in the first quarter and 42 yards to Napier in the second quarter.
The running backs had an outstanding night at Snapdragon Stadium.
Cardwell ran 15 times for a career-high 129 yards and a 20-yard touchdown.
Sutton rushed 21 times for a career-high 113 yards and touchdown runs of 14 and 1 yards. His 1-yard score gave the Aztecs their biggest lead, 38-10, with 4:43 left in the third quarter.
Christian Washington, another local product, had a touchdown run of 2 yards to start a 21-point outburst in the second quarter.
Napier’s longest reception was for 61 yards.
Don’t forget the defense
The defense did give up its second-most points of the season, after allowing only three points in the last two games, but the game was never in doubt.
Edge Trey White, the MW preseason defensive player of the year, and fellow defensive lineman Niles King each had two sacks. White had 12 ½ sacks last season, tying for fifth in the nation. He has three through five games this season.
The left-footer
Gabe Plascencia, the MW preseason special teams player of the year, kicked a career-long 53-yard field goal in the third quarter. It was his 19th straight over two seasons, the longest in school history.
Up next
The Aztecs make their final trip to Reno to face Nevada next Saturday. Nevada will remain in the MW next season.