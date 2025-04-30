San Diego State bolsters wide receiver corps with transfers
Like the other skill positions, San Diego State is having to largely rebuild at wide receiver as coach Sean Lewis tries to get his “AztecFAST” offense producing in his second season in charge.
The only returning receiver who had notable production last year was sophomore Jordan Napier, whose breakout 2024 season included 43 catches for 440 yards — an average of 10.2 yards — and four touchdowns. He’s currently penciled in as the slot receiver following spring ball.
Napier entered the transfer portal in December but announced a change of heart a week later in a social media post that said, “Unfinished business.”
There’s plenty of unfinished business for the Aztecs, who promoted “AztecFAST” with great fanfare only to finish 3-9 and tied for 10th in the Mountain West at 2-5. They finished 10th in the 12-team league in scoring offense, touchdowns scored and total offensive yards.
Just like at quarterback and running back, the Aztecs have tapped the transfer portal to bring in new receivers.
Among them are Myles Kitt-Denton and Jacob Bostick, who are projected to start at the X and Z spots.
Kitt-Denton proved to be a big-play receiver in his second season at Northwestern State, where he transferred after two seasons at Central Arkansas. He had 26 catches for 453 yards — an average of 17.4 yards — and five touchdowns.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Kitt-Denton had a career-high 103 yards against Prairie View A&M on Sept. 7, including a 71-yard touchdown catch on the first play from scrimmage. He had a career-best five catches for 77 yards against Lamar. He had a 75-yard touchdown catch at South Alabama and a 74-yard touchdown pass at Stephen F. Austin, giving him three scoring catches of at least 71 yards. He had a game-opening kickoff return touchdown called back against Weber State.
Bostick transferred from Texas A&M — his second school — where he played mostly on special teams in 12 games, with just one catch for 12 yards. He had zero catches in five games at Iowa the previous season.
The Aztecs recently added Donovan Brown, who was at Syracuse for two seasons before leaving after the 2023 season, when he made 27 catches for 321 yards and one TD. He played last year at Monroe University, a small, private school in New York City.
The Aztecs are also turning to transfers at tight end, adding Seth Adams from Southeastern Louisiana and Jackson Ford from Tulsa.