San Diego State coach Sean Lewis puts quarterback Jayden Denegal's starting job in question

Ineffective San Diego State Aztecs senior quarterback Jayden Denegal was replaced by redshirt freshman Draiden Trudeau in the second half of an ugly 66-14 loss at Oregon State on Saturday and an “embarrassed” coach Sean Lewis said it could signal a permanent change.

“Everything’s going to be on the table as we go forward so that we get the right guys on the field that are going to care to execute, care to prepare and do it at a much higher level than what we did today,” Lewis told San Diego Sports 760 radio after one of the worst losses in program history.

Asked specifically about Denegal’s play, the coach said: “We’ve got to assess every single position. There’s been significant inconsistency at that really important spot. So, we'll assess and we’ll evaluate everything and make the best decision that we can to put our team in the best position to be successful, including at the quarterback spot."

San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Jayden Denegal (4). | Photo courtesy of San Diego State University Athletics.

Denegal has struggled all season to get the offense going and Saturday was no different as the Aztecs fell to 2-4 overall and 1-1 in the Pac-12. While the Beavers’ high-octane offense scored a touchdown on its first five possessions as it raced to a 38-7 halftime lead, Denegal was just 5 of 19 passing for 78 yards and one touchdown, with no interceptions.

By the time he was replaced, it was already 52-7 and Trudeau didn’t make things better as he was intercepted by Jabari Odoemenem to set up a touchdown that made it 59-7.

Trudeau was 4 of 8 for 13 yards.

Trudeau also replaced Denegal late in a 41-16 loss at Toledo two weeks ago.

Lewis calls out San Diego State's offensive execution

Asked about the offense overall, Lewis said: “Basically fundamentals. We don’t sustain blocks, we don't play pitch and catch, we don’t strain to finish. That goes back to the way that we’re coaching it, the way that we're practicing it. You can name all the excuses under the sun. But we need to do a much better job of coaching it up and the players need to do a much better job of receiving the coach and then taking those basic fundamentals and doing it at a much more consistent, higher level.

Lewis apologizes after embarrassing loss.

“It was embarrassing. I apologize to our fan base and I take full responsibility for it,” Lewis said. “Obviously, the performances that we put out there, the way that we execute, are my responsibility, and that was not it.”

Looking ahead to next Saturday night’s home game against longtime rival Fresno State, Lewis added: “There’s a huge, important week coming up next week and this was a missed opportunity, by the way we went about our business today.”