San Diego State vs. Colorado State betting odds: Point spread, moneyline and over/under

The San Diego State Aztecs are looking for their first road victory of the season when they head to the Rocky Mountains to take on Colorado State on Saturday afternoon in a showdown between former Mountain West and current Pac-12 rivals.

The Aztecs are 1.5-point road favorites coming off a stirring 26-23 home win in their rivalry game against Fresno State. That, in turn, came after the Aztecs were wiped out 66-14 at Oregon State.

The big concern this week is the health of senior quarterback Jayden Denegal, who left the Fresno State game with a knee injury and was replaced by redshirt freshman Stone Saunders.

There had already been talk that maybe Saunders would replace Denegal in the starting lineup due to the senior signal-caller's inconsistent performance. Now Saunders will be next up if Denegal can’t go physically.

The Aztecs and Rams are both -110 on the moneyline. The over/under is 63.5 points.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. PT Saturday at Canvas Stadium.

What's at stake for San Diego State

The Aztecs (3-4, 2-1) are trying to gain some momentum as the Pac-12 schedule hits the midway point. This would be a prime opportunity considering that Colorado State (2-4, 0-2) has lost four straight after winning its first two games.

The Aztecs haven’t won consecutive games this year. They’ve lost all their road games: at UCLA, Toledo and Oregon State.

Denegal led the Aztecs on three scoring drives before getting hurt. Saunders, who had missed five weeks with a broken collarbone, fumbled away his first snap but eventually led two scoring drives.

The Fresno State game marked the return of senior running back Lucky Sutton, who has been in and out of the lineup since suffering a high ankle sprain in the loss at UCLA on Sept. 12.

San Diego State's recent success against Colorado State

San Diego State has won eight of the last 10 games in the series, including a 45-24 home victory last season.

The Aztecs lead the series 23-15.

San Diego State vs. Colorado State odds, TV channel

Spread: San Diego State -1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: San Diego State -110, Colorado State -110

Over/under: 63.5 points (-110)

Game time: 3:30 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Oct.24

Location: Canvas Stadium | Fort Collins, Colo.

TV channel: The CW

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.