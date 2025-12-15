San Diego State cornerback named Associated Press Second-Team All-American

The accolades continue to pour in for San Diego State senior Chris Johnson.

Johnson was named a second-team Associated Press All-American on Monday, the first Aztec to make an AP All-America team since Jonah Tavai also was named to the second team in 2022 and the first SDSU cornerback since Luq Barcoo was a second-team honoree in 2019.

This is the fifth and most prestigious All-America team Johnson has made. He’s received first-team honors by Pro Football Focus, Bleacher Report and Sports Info Solutions, and second-team honors by Pro Football & Sports Network.

Why Johnson was honored

Johnson completed one of the best regular seasons by a defensive player in program history. He was named Mountain West Co-Defensive Player of the Year and is a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist after piling up 49 tackles (36 solo), four interceptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns, nine pass breakups, three tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and two quarterback hurries.

Many observers think Johnson will be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. He is tied for the top-graded cornerback in the country with a 92.0 defensive grade per Pro Football Focus and has the second-highest pass coverage grade (92.4), both with a minimum of just 10 defensive snaps. According to PFF, when targeted against Johnson this year, receivers are 18-for-45 (44.2%) for 185 yards, four interceptions and no touchdowns, for a defensive pass efficiency rating of 56.76.

Johnson missed the Hawaii game with an injury, and perhaps not coincidentally, the Rainbow Warriors put up 300 yards of total offense in the first half and scored 38 points in handing SDSU one of its three losses. Despite missing that game, Johnson is tied for first in FBS in interceptions returned for a touchdown, fourth in interception yards, tied for 16th in total interceptions and tied for 34th in total pass breakups (9).

An All-Time Aztec ❤️🖤



Chris Johnson is the first Aztec since 2022 to garner AP All-America honors! Another fitting award for one of the best in the nation!



🔗: https://t.co/0WbSvMLcr6#AztecFAST 🍢 x #BeTheA1pha 🐺 x #TheClimb pic.twitter.com/J8CHe6RUsP — San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) December 15, 2025

Johnson led an Aztec defense that has an FBS-leading three shutouts. He put a charge into a 34-0 home win against California by returning an interception 97 yards for a touchdown. SDSU’s defense has held seven opponents to seven or fewer points. The only other teams to do that in the CFP era are Alabama (2016), Clemson (2018), Georgia (2021) and Michigan (2023).

What’s next

Johnson will end his Aztecs career when he leads SDSU (9-3) against No. 23 North Texas (11-2) in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 27 in Albuquerque. The game kicks off at 2:45 p.m. PT and will be shown on ESPN.

SDSU finished 6-2 in the MW and tied for first with Boise State, New Mexico and UNLV, but was left out of a MW Championship appearance because of computer rankings.

