San Diego State cornerback named Mountain West co-Defensive Player of the Year
San Diego State senior cornerback Chris Johnson was named the Mountain West Co-Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday after leading the ballhawking defense that was the cornerstone of the Aztecs’ resurgent season.
Johnson shared the award with New Mexico linebacker Jaxton Eck, the son of Lobos head coach Jason Eck.
Johnson was also one of six Aztecs players named a first team All-Mountain West performer.
The all-conference awards are voted on by the league's 12 head coaches and various media members from around the league.
The big picture
Johnson is the fourth Aztec to be named a MW Defensive Player of the Year, joining linebacker Kirk Morrison (2003-04), cornerback Damontae Kazee (2015-16) and defensive linemen Cameron Thomas (2021).
He is one of three Aztecs players to make first team all-league from a defense that has an FBS-leading three shutouts, has held seven of its 12 opponents to single-digits and leads the Mountain West in almost every defensive category.
Who is Chris Johnson
Johnson completed one of the best regular seasons defensively in program history. He had 49 tackles, including 36 solo, four interceptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns, nine pass breakups, three tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and two quarterback hurries.
He is a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award for the best defensive back in the country and an Associated Press Midseason First-Team All-American. He is tied for the top-graded cornerback in the country with a 92.0 defensive grade per Pro Football Focus and has the second-highest pass coverage grade (92.4), both with a minimum of just 10 defensive snaps.
Beyond the raw numbers, Johnson put a charge into SDSU’s 34-0 upset win against California on Sept. 20 with a 97-yard interception return for a touchdown. He also scored on a 45-yard pick-6 in a 44-10 win at Nevada on Oct. 11.
According to PFF, when targeted against Johnson this year, receivers are 18-for-45 (44.2%) for 185 yards, four interceptions and no touchdowns, for a defensive pass efficiency rating of 56.76. He’s also the top-graded defensive player in the league and No. 5 in FBS (minimum 600 snaps), followed by Nevada’s Dylan Labarbera (90.8), as SDSU has three of the top-eight rated players in the MW.
Despite missing the Hawaii game with an injury (Hawaii had 300 total yards in the first half and scored 38 points in the game), Johnson ranks in a tie for first in FBS with two interceptions returned for a touchdown, fourth with 146 interception yards tied for ninth with 1.17 passes defended per game and tied for 16th with four total interceptions.
What’s next
San Diego State (9-3, 6-2) blew the chance to host the MW championship game after losing in double overtime at New Mexico on Saturday, and then was knocked out of the picture altogether when Boise State was picked to host UNLV based on computer rankings.
San Diego State must wait until Sunday to find out what bowl it will play in.