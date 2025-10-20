San Diego State cornerback on midseason All-American teams
San Diego State’s football team continues to attract attention from the college football world.
Senior cornerback Chris Johnson has been named a midseason first-team All-America selection by The Associated Press, as well as Sports Illustrated, Athlon Sports and Pro Football Network.
Johnson is one of 13 first-team defensive selections on the AP team and is listed as a defensive back. He joins cornerbacks Leonard Moore of Notre Dame and Mansoor Delane of LSU, and safeties Caleb Downs of Ohio State and Bishop Fitzgerald of Southern California. Moore and Downs were also on the preseason All-American team.
The selection of Johnson to the All-America team comes as the Aztecs receive votes in the two major polls for the second straight week, although they still haven’t cracked the Top 25.
Johnson’s season so far
Johnson was expected to have a big season and he’s delivered so far. A preseason All-Mountain West pick, he had a 97-yard interception return for a touchdown to highlight SDSU’s stunning 34-0 win against California on Sept. 20, and then had a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter of a 44-10 win against Nevada on Oct. 11.
Those two big plays are among his three interceptions, for 146 yards. He also has 32 tackles, including 19 solo, six pass breakups, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.
Johnson is tied for first in FBS with two interception returns for touchdowns. second in interception yards and tied for fourth in passes defended per game.
According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson is ranked as the top cornerback in the country this year with a 91.6 defensive grade. That mark is even more impressive when considering the minimum defensive snaps for that grade is just 15. He’s also No. 1 in coverage grade among cornerbacks at 92.2 (minimum of just five snaps). According to PFF, when targeted against Johnson this year, receivers are 10-for-25 (40%) for 115 yards, three interceptions and no touchdowns. That’s a defensive pass efficiency rating of 54.64.
What’s next
Johnson and the Aztecs (5-1, 2-0 MW) are off to their best start since the 2021 team started 7-0 en route to a school-best 12-2 season.
They’ve won four straight games heading into Saturday’s big rivalry game at Fresno State (5-2, 2-1) for the Old Oil Can Trophy. Both teams are coming off byes.
Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on FS1.
SDSU is one win shy of being bowl-eligible for the first time since 2022.