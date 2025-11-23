San Diego State football cruises past San Jose State 25-3 to finish perfect at home
San Diego State had another notable accomplishment in its resurgent season when it beat San Jose State 25-3 on Saturday night to finish 6-0 at home in the regular season.
The Aztecs (9-2, 6-1 Mountain West) would love to play one more game at Snapdragon Stadium in 2025, and they’ll be able to do that if they win on Friday night at New Mexico to earn the right to host the Mountain West championship game on Dec. 5.
The Aztecs had a workmanlike performance on Senior Night, with Lucky Sutton and Jayden Denegal each scoring on a 1-yard run in the first half and Christian Washington adding an 8-yard touchdown run late in the game. Gabe Plascencia added a 35-yard field goal.
The defense strikes, again
Spartans quarterback Walker Eget, who came in averaging just more than 300 yards passing, was knocked out with a leg injury early in the game.
San Diego State's ballhawking defense capitalized by holding San Jose State's normally productive offense to just one field goal, and the Spartans missed two other field goal attempts. San Jose State came in averaging 24 points. The Spartans had just 135 yards passing.
Chris Johnson and Dwayne McDougle each had an interception, and a second pickoff by McDougle was negated by a penalty.
The big picture
The Aztecs had their first undefeated home regular since also going 6-0 at home in 1996.
That helped keep them on track for hosting the Mountain West championship, which in itself would be a remarkable accomplishment considering that they were 3-9 last season, including 2-5 in the Mountain West. The Aztecs were picked eighth in the preseason poll while Boise State was picked to defend its conference championship.
San Diego State would love to win the championship in its final season in the Mountain West. Next fall, the Aztecs will be playing in the new-look Pac-12, along with current Mountain West teams Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and Utah State.
So this was the last time the Aztecs and Spartans (3-8, 2-5) clashed as conference rivals.
What’s next
The Aztecs finish the regular season on Friday afternoon at New Mexico (8-3, 5-2), which is certainly no gimme. The Lobos won 20-3 at Air Force on Saturday for their fifth straight victory. They’re enjoying a turnaround season under first-year coach Jason Eck and are also bowl eligible.