San Diego State defender earns Mountain West weekly honor
San Diego State junior safety Dalesean Staley was named the Old Trapper Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week on Monday for his big performance in the Aztecs’ stunning 34-0 win against previously undefeated California.
It is the first career weekly award for Staley and the first by an Aztecs player this season.
How Staley earned the honor
Staley had seven solo tackles, forced his first career fumble, logged his first interception at SDSU and added a pass breakup as the Aztecs (2-1) harassed Cal true freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele all night and earned the signature win they’ve been waiting for under second-year head coach Sean Lewis.
Staley knocked the ball loose from Kendrick Raphael and Dwayne McDougle scooped it up and ran in untouched for a 35-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Staley intercepted Sagapolutele in the fourth quarter to complete San Diego State’s three-takeaway night.
Two drives after Staley’s forced fumble, cornerback Chris Johnson had a 97-yard pick-6 that electrified the crowd at Snapdragon Stadium.
Staley is in his second season with the Aztecs after transferring from Northern Iowa. Through three games he has 13 tackles, 10 solo and four pass breakups as well as the interception and forced fumble.
Historic implications
The huge defensive performance secured San Diego State’s first shutout against a team from a power conference since 1975 and the 34-point margin of victory was the largest by the Aztecs against a power conference school in their Division I history (since 1969).
Additionally, it was the first time the Golden Bears were shut out since 2019 and the first time by an unranked team since 1994. Cal came into the game averaging 32 points per game with a 3-0 record.
What’s next
The Aztecs conclude their non-conference schedule when they travel to face Northern Illinois (1-2) in Dekalb. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. PT with the game airing on ESPN+.