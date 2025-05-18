San Diego State's defense boasts one of college football's best edge rushers
The San Diego State Aztecs appear to be well-set along the defensive line heading into the 2025 season.
It certainly helps that among the three returning starters is junior rush edge Trey White, whose 12 ½ sacks during his breakout 2024 season placed him fifth nationally.
White, who played at Eastlake High in suburban Chula Vista, was voted a captain by his teammates, and along with Tano Letuli became the first underclassmen to be named captains since current Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, who was a four-time captain from 2004-07.
White then went out and had a huge season that resulted in him being named to the All-Mountain West first team. Besides his 12 ½ sacks, he had 60 tackles — tied for fourth on the team — including 40 solo and 18 ½ for losses of 102 yards.
He had an incredible four-game stretch against Cal, Central Michigan, Wyoming and Hawaii in which he had a total of 10 ½ sacks. That helped land him on multiple midseason All-American teams, including first team by The Associated Press and College Football Network. The Aztecs also won two of those games before staggering to a 3-9 finish in Sean Lewis’ first year as head coach.
White told the East Village Times that he could have gotten more NIL money elsewhere, but decided to stay with his hometown university under Lewis and position coach Rob Aurich.
“They just showed how much they valued me here and how much I meant to the program, which I really appreciated,” White told the EVT. “That was another big part in why I stayed. Coach Aurich is a great coach. He’s developed me to what I am right now and I know he can grow me beyond what I know I can achieve. I’m excited to be under his wing and learning from him again next year.”
The Aztecs were third-worst in the MWC in total defense at 421.3 yards and in scoring defense at 29.58 points, so there’s room for growth from everyone.
Field edge Brady Nassar, a junior, also returns after playing in all 12 games on the left side, including eight starts. He had one sack and 26 tackles.
Backup edge Ryan Henderson, a junior, is back after having 2 ½ sacks and 13 tackles in 11 games, including one start.
Junior tackle Krishna Clay also returns after starting all 12 games at tackle in his first season with the Aztecs. He had 40 tackles and 1 ½ sacks.
Looking to replace departed starting nose tackle Tupu Alualu are returnees Teivis Tuioti, a senior who made six starts, and Sam Benjamin, a junior who started the first four games before playing in seven of the next eight. Tuioti had one sack and 13 tackles, while Benjamin had four tackles.
Two transfers looking to be in the mix are senior edge Niles King from Grand Valley State and tackle Malachi Finau from Hawaii.