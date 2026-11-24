Going into last Saturday night, the Boise State Broncos were averaging 39.7 points per game and feeling pretty good about closing in on a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Then they got a taste of San Diego State’s defense, which held them to a season-low point total in a 22-20 upset that earned the Aztecs a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game against the Broncos on Dec. 4.

SDSU coach Sean Lewis praised all three phases during his weekly news conference on Monday, starting with the defense that set the tone early by forcing Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen into three first-half turnovers, including two interceptions and a fumble. Madsen had been intercepted just once in the previous 10 games.

Now that the Aztecs (6-5, 5-2 Pac-12) know what it takes to beat the Broncos (9-2, 6-1), they have time to refine their game for the rematch in Boise even as they prepare to play their flex game Saturday at Washington State.

BSU plays at Colorado State. The flex games don’t count in the conference standings but are intended to help teams get in position for better bowl bids.

In the Aztecs’ case, it would give the Pac-12 title game more cachet if they are 7-5 rather than 6-6.

WSU and CSU tied for the league’s worst record at 1-6, but the Cougars routed the Rams 73-7 on Nov. 14.

Sean Lewis breaks down San Diego State’s defensive success

Nov 21, 2026; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) is shoved out of bounds during the second half versus the San Diego State Aztecs at Albertsons Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I thought the defense did an unbelievable job early on, obviously generating the turnovers,” Lewis said. “The offense had to figure a few things out, and once we did, we scored every single time that we had the ball in the second half, and special teams continued to be special and flip the field and make timely plays and big kicks and impactful moments.”

The Aztecs more than handled a Broncos offense that came into the game leading the Pac-12 in scoring while boasting the No. 3 overall offense.

“I mean, again, it starts with their effort, their pursuit,” Lewis said. “They were flying around and playing faster with the football. I thought our communication was really, really good, and I think our tackling was as good as it has been all year. Like not to make too much about the basic things, but you have to do those basic things at a high level. You play with relentless effort. You play connected football, and then you get the ball to the ground against some really dynamic ball carriers the way that we did, good things can happen there.”

Mike Lindsay and Isaiah Green had the interceptions, while Brady Nassar forced the fumble and Caleb Ricks recovered it.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Isaiah Green explains the Aztecs’ defensive turnaround

Nov 21, 2026; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs defensive back Isaiah Green (14) returns an interception during the first half versus the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SDSU’s defense suffered significant offseason losses to the transfer portal and graduation, and returned only two starters.

But the unit has come together in the second half of the season, contributing to three straight victories and four wins in five games.

“Yeah, I think just us being selfless, you know, knowing that we have to play for something bigger than us, and us just coming together and just really bonding and finally putting our foot in the ground and fighting adversity,” said Green, a safety who transferred in from Portland State.

“I think that's something that's a big thing within our season. You know, just the adversity that we face, and we don't want to be that defense that gives up 40 or 50 points. We want to be that defense that's stout, and that the conference is talking about in a good way, thinking about like you know we got to go play these guys this week, and we want to put fear in our opponents, and something that we take pride in.”

All three takeaways were in the red zone.

“Yeah, so they're driving on us a little bit. They got into the red zone,” Green said about his pickoff. “Actually, the prior week before that against Utah State, they hit me on the same route. So, I was trying to learn from my mistakes. That week I played it a little too fast. This week I was focused on coming back to it. When they got in that stack set, typically the point guy is a vertical route. So, I knew if I just had the right tempo the opportunity would come. You know, coaches always talk about big-time players make big-time plays and it just felt good to make that play and have that opportunity.”

What the Boise State victory means for San Diego State

Nov 21, 2026; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs tight end Jackson Ford (15) runs for a first down during the second half versus the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aztecs went into the BSU game still needing a win to become bowl-eligible. By beating the Broncos, they earned the right to play two more games this season.

“I was extremely proud of the program,” Lewis said. “Really excited for our guys and the effort that they put forth the other night, and the opportunity that they maximized, and obviously the opportunity that they earned.

“We talked about it this morning as a team when you have the opportunity to punch a ticket the way that we did there to the championship game and get bowl eligibility at the same time. Really exciting to have two more opportunities that going into the weekend did not exist, and to create more time with a special group of guys who have been through a lot, really battled hard, and battled for all 60 minutes like we knew it was going to be, and found a way to come out ahead there.”

The Aztecs and Cougars kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Martin Stadium. SDSU beat the Cougs 26-20 at Snapdragon Stadium on Oct. 31 to start their current three-game winning streak.