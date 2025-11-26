San Diego State defensive coordinator nominated for Frank Broyles Award
San Diego State’s defense has been so good this year that defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Rob Aurich has been named one of 63 nominees for the Broyles Award, which goes to the top assistant coach in the country.
Aurich is in his first year as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach after coaching the defensive edges last season. His defense has led the way in a resurgent season that has carried the Aztecs (9-2, 6-1 Mountain West) to the top of the conference standings and the inside track to hosting the championship game on Dec. 5.
Why this matters
The Broyles Award was created in 1996 to recognize coach Frank Broyles’ legacy of selecting and developing great assistants during his Hall of Fame career as head coach at Arkansas.
Proceeds from the Broyles Award benefit the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation, which provides free education and support resources for Alzheimer’s caregivers nationwide. Since its founding, the Broyles Award has honored 29 winners and more than 100 finalists, including some of the biggest names in college football coaching history such as Steve Sarkisian, Lane Kiffin, Kirby Smart, Lincoln Riley, Dan Lanning, and Gus Malzahn.
The Broyles Award selection committee is made of former hall of fame coaches, members of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), and legendary broadcasters. The selection committee will vote to advance 15 semifinalists, five finalists, and one overall winner.
For the first time, fans will have a direct voice in deciding which assistant coaches advance to the semifinalist round, finalist round, and ultimately who wins the award. Fans can cast votes for their favorite nominees throughout each stage of the competition. Each individual fan vote counts toward one collective “fan vote” in the official selection process of each round.
Each vote is also an entry to win two VIP passes to the 30th Annual Broyles Award Ceremony on Feb. 12 at Oaklawn in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Why Aurich was nominated
The SDSU defense has improved dramatically since Aurich has taken over, improving from the 97th-ranked scoring defense last year to second this season through 11 games, 114th to sixth in yards allowed per game, 121st to 16th in rushing yards allowed per game and 93rd to sixth in passing yards allowed per game.
Through 11 games, the San Diego State defense leads the Mountain West in almost every category, while ranking among the top 20 in the country in several categories.
The Aztecs have had three shutouts this season. They have allowed just 128 points (11.6 average), including 38 at Hawaii, 36 at Washington State on Sept. 6 and 24 against Colorado State on Oct. 3.
In the other eight games, SDSU has allowed just 30 points total (3.8 average). Fourteen of the 38 points allowed by San Diego State at Hawaii on Nov. 8 came on a pick-6 and a kick return touchdown. If you take away those two scores, the Aztecs have allowed 114 points over 11 games (10.4). San Diego State has held seven of its 11 opponents to single digits and those seven to seven or fewer points.
Another way to look at SDSU’s impressive numbers is that it is allowing 262.9 yards and 11.6 points per game. In SDSU’s opponents other games this season, they are averaging 357.4 yards and 23.7 points per game.
What’s next
San Diego State closes the regular season on Friday needing simply to win at New Mexico (8-3, 5-2) to clinch the host spot in the MW title game. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.