San Diego State depth chart reveals notable changes ahead of 2026 season opener

When San Diego State’s offense trots onto the field for the first time Saturday night at home against Portland State, Bert Emanuel Jr. will make his debut as a wide receiver.

And when the Aztecs need a PAT or field goal, it will be Cooper DiLeva handling the duties that used to belong to Gabe Plascenia, aka the “Hefty Lefty.”

At least that’s how it should line up according to the first two-deep of the season that was released by the Aztecs on Monday in advance of their first season in the reborn Pac-12 Conference.

Before they host Texas State in the Pac-12 opener on Oct. 3, the Aztecs will play four non-conference foes, starting with Portland State of the FBS Big Sky Conference.

Emanuel’s move to wide receiver

Emanuel moving to wide receiver was one of the big developments of spring camp. He moved from backing up quarterback Jayden Denegal to wide receiver to better take advantage of his big-play skills.

When fans last saw the Aztecs, Emanuel was going crazy in the first half of the Aztecs’ wild 49-47 loss to North Texas in the New Mexico Bowl.

He rushed 11 times for 170 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown that was the longest scoring play of the season for the Aztecs. He also had another long run of 69 yards, as well as a scoring run of 8 yards. He hurt his non-throwing left shoulder while diving for the pylon in the second quarter and had to leave the game.

The thought of the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Emanuel getting open, hauling in a pass from Denegal and turning upfield has to be enticing for the Aztecs.

Emanuel’s father played quarterback in college before playing wide receiver for eight seasons in the NFL.

Emanuel had been listed third behind returning starter Jacob Bostick and transfer Justius Lowe at one outside receiver position after spring ball.

Now he’s the starter at Z receiver, followed by Lowe and Bostick. At slot receiver, Nathan Acevedo is listed first and returning starter Jordan Napier is the backup.

Napier and Bostick are both coming off knee surgeries, so the Aztecs will ease them back into action.

The versatile Napier missed the final 3 ½ games last year but was still named the All-Mountain West first-team punt returner and a second-team wideout. He was one of five Aztecs named to the Pac-12 Preseason Impact List.

Returning starter Donovan Brown is still listed as the starter at X receiver.

A new kicker takes over

DiLeva was one of four kickers competing during fall camp to replace Plascencia, who signed a free agent deal with the Chicago Bears but was waived in June.

Transfer Noah Serna was listed as the starter after spring ball, followed by DiLeva, Lane Garnder and Tyler Prasuhn.

DiLeva kicked a 35-yard field goal during a scrimmage two weeks ago and missed from 34 yards. Serna made a 39-yarder, Garner hit from 39 yards and hit the right post from 41 yards, while Prasuhn made a 40-yarder.

What Sean Lewis said about special teams

“I feel good about where special teams are. Obviously, there's a standard that needs to be upheld there that the boys have done in the past, and that we'll continue to live through. As we go through the years, there's going to be new faces at every spot. From long snapper to punter to place kicker, and kickoff duties. All of it will be brand new, which is the fun of college sports, particularly football. New guys will emerge and I’m excited for the opportunities that the boys have this Saturday as we go forward with it.”

Up next

The highly anticipated new season starts at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium. The game will air on USA Network.