San Diego State Early Signing Day Tracker: Every player coming to the program in 2026

Follow along as San Diego State builds its 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period.

This tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.

Full List of 2026 Early Signees

Josiah Lucas, Running Back – South Grand Prairie (Texas)

Height/weight: 5-7, 175

★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 79

Notable Offers: Arizona, California, Baylor

Scouting Report: Multi-sport athlete who runs the 100 and 200 meters in track

Jarvis Williams, Interior Offensive Lineman – Valley View (California)

Height/weight: 6-6, 330

★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 157

Notable Offers: None listed

Alijah Lash, Edge – Eaton (Texas)

Height/weight: 6-2, 225

★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 85

Notable Offers: New Mexico, Tulsa

Scouting Report: Posted a 46-8 shot put rep in spring 2024

Robby Lavata’i, Edge – Curtis Senior (Washington)

Height/weight: 6-5, 220

★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 88

Notable Offers: Boise State, Fresno State

Derek Stevenson, Wide Receiver – Paetow (Texas)

Height/weight: 6-0, 187

★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 196

Notable Offers: Colorado State, Florida Atlantic

Scouting Report: Multi-sport athlete who runs track; 10.57 100 meters

Crosby Kelly, Tight End – Campolindo (California)

Height/weight: 6-5.5, 235

★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 101

Notable Offers: Pennsylvania

Tainoa Lave, Athlete – James Campbell (Hawaii)

Height/weight: 5-11, 175

★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 122

Notable Offers: UNLV, Boise State

Scouting Report: Polynesian Bowl roster

Elijah Muliufi, Tight End – Bethel (Washington)

Height/weight: 6-6, 250

★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 153

Notable offers: Arizona, Nevada

Javari Nash, Safety – Crean Lutheran (California)

Height/weight: 6-1, 190

★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 200

Notable offers: Bethune-Cookman, Georgetown

Harlem Nellum, Offensive Lineman – Frontier High (California)

Height/weight: 6-5, 366

★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 215

Notable offers: UNLV, Sacramento State

Koi Taiese, Defensive Tackle – McClymonds (California)

Height/weight: 6-3, 295

★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 219

Notable offers: San Jose State, New Mexico, Colorado State

Roman Paseka, Defensive Tackle – St. John Bosco (California)

Height/weight: 6-3, 272

★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 198

Notable offers: Arizona, New Mexico

Daishaun Davis, Wide Receiver – San Jacinto (California)

Height/weight: 6-2, 180

★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 373

Notable offers: Colorado State, San Jose State

Carson Diehl, Wide Receiver – La Jolla (California)

Height/weight: 6-2, 180

★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 325

Notable offers: Colorado State

Scouting report: He’s one of two locals to sign

Dareon Edmonds, Cornerback – Eleanor Roosevelt (California)

Height/weight: 6-2, 160

★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 157

Notable offers: Washington State, Boise State, Colorado State

Jack Ellis, Tight End – St. Vincent de Paul (California)

Height/weight: 6-5, 230

★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 122

Notable offers: Sacramento State, Cal Poly

Rahmeer Henderson, Safety – Colony (California)

Height/weight: 6-3, 180

★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 226

Notable offers: UC Davis, Northern Arizona

Brian Borjon, Offensive Tackle – Bishop Amat (California)

Height/weight: 6-6, 290

★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 195

Notable offers: SDSU

Scouting report: He’s the younger brother of SDSU offensive tackle Joe Borjon

Dominic Coelho, Edge – Rocklin (California)

Height/weight: 6-4, 240

★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 190

Notable offers: UNLV, New Mexico

Recruiting Surprises, Flips and Misses

Nellum originally committed to UNLV before flipping to SDSU.

Historical Context and Class Ranking

247Sports ranks the Aztecs recruiting class at No. 76.

Position-by-Position Breakdown

Offense

Quarterback: The Aztecs signed just one quarterback, Brady Campbell of Frontier High in Bakersfield. The top two quarterbacks currently at SDSU are junior transfers Jayden Denegal, who got the bulk of the snaps, and Bert Emanuel Jr.

Wide receivers: The Aztecs added three players to their relatively young and inexperienced wideout corps. They include Carson Diehl of La Jolla High, one of two local players to sign; Daishaun Davis and Derek Stevenson. The Aztecs’ most experienced wideout, sophomore Jordan Napier, suffered a season-ending knee injury against Boise State on Nov. 15 yet still earned All-Mountain West honors.

Offensive linemen: The Aztecs added three Californians to a unit that had four senior starters: Brian Borjon, Harlem Nellum and Jarvis Williams.

Tight ends: Jack Ellis and Elijah Muliufi join a position group that mostly blocks.

Running back: Josiah Lucas joins a running back room that includes 1,000-yard rusher Lucky Sutton, a San Diegan who will be a senior.

Defense

The Aztecs added 12 signees to the MW’s top overall defense.

Edge rushers: Joining the room led by two-time All-MW performer Trey White, a junior, are Dominic Coelho and Crosby Kelly are from in-state while Robby Lavata'i is from Washington.

Linebackers: Alijah Lash, JC transfer Jeramiah Lewis and Javari Nash join a group led by SDSU’s leading tackler and All-MW first-teamer Owen Chambliss, who is just a sophomore.

Safeties: Cameron Purnell of Lincoln High is one of two San Diegans to sign, joining fellow safeties Rahmeer Henderson and Tainoa Lave.

Linemen: Roman Paseka and Koi Taiese join a unit that will lose two senior starters.

Cornerback: Dareon Edmonds joins a unit that will lose two seniors, including Chris Johnson, the co-MW Defensive Player of the Year and a projected NFL first-round draft pick.

