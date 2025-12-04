San Diego State Early Signing Day Tracker: Every player coming to the program in 2026
In this story:
Follow along as San Diego State builds its 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period.
This tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.
Full List of 2026 Early Signees
Josiah Lucas, Running Back – South Grand Prairie (Texas)
Height/weight: 5-7, 175
★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 79
Notable Offers: Arizona, California, Baylor
Scouting Report: Multi-sport athlete who runs the 100 and 200 meters in track
Jarvis Williams, Interior Offensive Lineman – Valley View (California)
Height/weight: 6-6, 330
★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 157
Notable Offers: None listed
Alijah Lash, Edge – Eaton (Texas)
Height/weight: 6-2, 225
★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 85
Notable Offers: New Mexico, Tulsa
Scouting Report: Posted a 46-8 shot put rep in spring 2024
Robby Lavata’i, Edge – Curtis Senior (Washington)
Height/weight: 6-5, 220
★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 88
Notable Offers: Boise State, Fresno State
Derek Stevenson, Wide Receiver – Paetow (Texas)
Height/weight: 6-0, 187
★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 196
Notable Offers: Colorado State, Florida Atlantic
Scouting Report: Multi-sport athlete who runs track; 10.57 100 meters
Crosby Kelly, Tight End – Campolindo (California)
Height/weight: 6-5.5, 235
★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 101
Notable Offers: Pennsylvania
Tainoa Lave, Athlete – James Campbell (Hawaii)
Height/weight: 5-11, 175
★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 122
Notable Offers: UNLV, Boise State
Scouting Report: Polynesian Bowl roster
Elijah Muliufi, Tight End – Bethel (Washington)
Height/weight: 6-6, 250
★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 153
Notable offers: Arizona, Nevada
Javari Nash, Safety – Crean Lutheran (California)
Height/weight: 6-1, 190
★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 200
Notable offers: Bethune-Cookman, Georgetown
Harlem Nellum, Offensive Lineman – Frontier High (California)
Height/weight: 6-5, 366
★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 215
Notable offers: UNLV, Sacramento State
Koi Taiese, Defensive Tackle – McClymonds (California)
Height/weight: 6-3, 295
★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 219
Notable offers: San Jose State, New Mexico, Colorado State
Roman Paseka, Defensive Tackle – St. John Bosco (California)
Height/weight: 6-3, 272
★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 198
Notable offers: Arizona, New Mexico
Daishaun Davis, Wide Receiver – San Jacinto (California)
Height/weight: 6-2, 180
★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 373
Notable offers: Colorado State, San Jose State
Carson Diehl, Wide Receiver – La Jolla (California)
Height/weight: 6-2, 180
★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 325
Notable offers: Colorado State
Scouting report: He’s one of two locals to sign
Dareon Edmonds, Cornerback – Eleanor Roosevelt (California)
Height/weight: 6-2, 160
★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 157
Notable offers: Washington State, Boise State, Colorado State
Jack Ellis, Tight End – St. Vincent de Paul (California)
Height/weight: 6-5, 230
★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 122
Notable offers: Sacramento State, Cal Poly
Rahmeer Henderson, Safety – Colony (California)
Height/weight: 6-3, 180
★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 226
Notable offers: UC Davis, Northern Arizona
Brian Borjon, Offensive Tackle – Bishop Amat (California)
Height/weight: 6-6, 290
★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 195
Notable offers: SDSU
Scouting report: He’s the younger brother of SDSU offensive tackle Joe Borjon
Dominic Coelho, Edge – Rocklin (California)
Height/weight: 6-4, 240
★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 190
Notable offers: UNLV, New Mexico
Recruiting Surprises, Flips and Misses
Nellum originally committed to UNLV before flipping to SDSU.
Historical Context and Class Ranking
247Sports ranks the Aztecs recruiting class at No. 76.
Position-by-Position Breakdown
Offense
Quarterback: The Aztecs signed just one quarterback, Brady Campbell of Frontier High in Bakersfield. The top two quarterbacks currently at SDSU are junior transfers Jayden Denegal, who got the bulk of the snaps, and Bert Emanuel Jr.
Wide receivers: The Aztecs added three players to their relatively young and inexperienced wideout corps. They include Carson Diehl of La Jolla High, one of two local players to sign; Daishaun Davis and Derek Stevenson. The Aztecs’ most experienced wideout, sophomore Jordan Napier, suffered a season-ending knee injury against Boise State on Nov. 15 yet still earned All-Mountain West honors.
Offensive linemen: The Aztecs added three Californians to a unit that had four senior starters: Brian Borjon, Harlem Nellum and Jarvis Williams.
Tight ends: Jack Ellis and Elijah Muliufi join a position group that mostly blocks.
Running back: Josiah Lucas joins a running back room that includes 1,000-yard rusher Lucky Sutton, a San Diegan who will be a senior.
Defense
The Aztecs added 12 signees to the MW’s top overall defense.
Edge rushers: Joining the room led by two-time All-MW performer Trey White, a junior, are Dominic Coelho and Crosby Kelly are from in-state while Robby Lavata'i is from Washington.
Linebackers: Alijah Lash, JC transfer Jeramiah Lewis and Javari Nash join a group led by SDSU’s leading tackler and All-MW first-teamer Owen Chambliss, who is just a sophomore.
Safeties: Cameron Purnell of Lincoln High is one of two San Diegans to sign, joining fellow safeties Rahmeer Henderson and Tainoa Lave.
Linemen: Roman Paseka and Koi Taiese join a unit that will lose two senior starters.
Cornerback: Dareon Edmonds joins a unit that will lose two seniors, including Chris Johnson, the co-MW Defensive Player of the Year and a projected NFL first-round draft pick.
MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.