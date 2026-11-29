The San Diego State Aztecs need to quickly move past Saturday’s disappointing performance in a 20-14 loss at Washington State and hope that running back Javion “Chop” Kinnard is healthy enough to play in Friday night’s Pac-12 Conference Championship Game at Boise State.

Kinnard turned a screen pass from Stone Saunders into a 66-yard touchdown on SDSU’s second possession for a 7-0 but then got injured at some point.

With one of their two best running backs out, and Saunders otherwise struggling in the passing game, the Aztecs were trampled by WSU’s running game that piled up 338 yards. That included 185 yards by quarterback Julian Dugger, who came in after starter Owen Eshelman injured his right knee on the Cougars’ third play from scrimmage.

Sean Lewis addresses Javion Kinnard's injury

Coach Sean Lewis didn’t offer any specifics on Kinnard’s injury.

“Chop started the game and had the explosive touchdown there early and then got injured in the course of this game, so we'll get some more tests on him,” Lewis said in a postgame interview on San Diego Sports 760 radio. “Jaylon (Hawkins), we've been in the same situation as we went, so fortunately, we have a few more days. But we’ve got to do a good job playing through pain, and seeing where that’s at going forward because no one at this point in time is 100%.”

Sean Lewis takes responsibility for Washington State loss

“Honestly, it felt like I needed to do a better job preparing the guys for this moment, this opportunity. I didn't do enough to win, clearly. A tip of the cap to coach (Kirby) Moore, his staff, you know, the plan that they put together, the way they were able to adjust, when the starting quarterback went down.

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“We didn't run the ball well enough offensively, and we didn’t do a good enough job defensively, stopping the run, and then when you miss some opportunities out of the kicking game as well. Unfortunately you're gonna come up a little bit short like the way that we did tonight.”

The Aztecs beat the Cougars 26-20 on Oct. 31 to start a three-game winning streak that the Cougars ended.

SDSU is 6-6 going into the showdown against Boise State (10-2), which beat Colorado State in its flex game.

San Diego State prepares for challenging Boise State rematch

SDSU stunned the Broncos 22-20 at Albertsons Stadium a week ago on Cooper DiLeva’s 42-yard field goal as time expired.

Now they have to prepare for another tough game on the blue turf.

“It’s the emotional edge you need to have to know that when you won the first game, that you have to exceed the competitive nature and the emotional output that is needed in these games, because the team that you beat is going to come in with a chip on their shoulder naturally because of the first game obviously,” Lewis said.

“This next one as we go forward with it there should be no lack of energy. There should be no lack of enthusiasm. Obviously, this one's for everything coming up, and again, we're gonna go back up to their place, which again, extremely tough place to win. Again it's one of the hardest things to do in sports is to beat a team twice, especially in football, to go on the road and do it two times, but I know the kids are up for the challenge, and we're going to embrace the opportunity.”

The Pac-12 title game kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday on CBS.