San Diego State faces major defensive line rebuild after losing top pass rushers

Replacing star cornerback Chris Johnson, who was taken by Miami in the first round of the NFL Draft, is going to be one thing for the San Diego State Aztecs.

How about replacing the guys who accounted for 31 of the 32 sacks the Aztecs racked up as their defense set the tone for a 9-4 turnaround season?

That’s where the Aztecs find themselves heading into their first season in the new-look Pac-12.

There’s work to do in all three levels of SDSU’s defense, and it starts up front with the line, and particularly the EDGE rushers. Those are the guys who got things started for a defense that had an FBS-leading three shutouts.

Who’s gone

EDGES Trey White, Ryan Henderson and Niles King are all gone. White and Henderson, who tied for the team lead with seven, have moved on to bigger programs: White to Texas Tech for a reported $1.5 million and Henderson to Texas A&M. King, who had 6 ½ sacks, used up his eligibility and signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Starting nose tackle Sam Benjamin graduated.

Backups Teivis Tuioti and Tatuo Martinson graduated, while Jared Badie and August Salvati transferred.

Who’s back

Among the returnees are the two players who started at right tackle: Malachi Finau, who started the first nine games, and Amari Comier, who replaced him in the starting lineup for the final four games, including the New Mexico Bowl loss to North Texas. Comier is the only player on the roster who had a sack last season, with one.

Additionally, Brady Nassar started at left EDGE for the first three games and then for a game late in the season.

Other returnees are tackles Marlon Ames, Krishna Clay and Kainoa Davis, as well as EDGES Lucan Amituanai and Brian Townsend Jr. Amituanai and Townsend used their redshirt seasons, although Townsend appeared in the New Mexico Bowl.

Among the transfers who are expected to compete for playing time are Kai Wallin from future Pac-12 rival Oregon State, Nate Henrich from Gannon University in Erie, Pa., and Djibril Rahman from Rutgers.

New coaches

The Aztecs even have new coaches.

Demetrius Sumler was promoted from cornerbacks coach/passing game coordinator to defensive coordinator, and Colin Ferrell was hired away from the Rutgers staff to serve as EDGES coach.

Up next

The Aztecs play their spring game at 2 p.m. Saturday on campus.