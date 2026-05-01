San Diego State faces major linebacker turnover after losing leading tackler

Like the other two levels of San Diego State’s defense, the linebacking corps will have a new look this season after star Owen Chambliss transferred to Nebraska for an undisclosed deal.

While cornerback Chris Johnson and EDGE Trey White might have been bigger names, Chambliss was the thumper in the middle of the defense that gave the Aztecs their overall identity as they posted a 9-4 record and played in a bowl game for the first time in three seasons. He led the Aztecs with 110 tackles, 9 ½ tackles for loss and four sacks to earn First Team All‑Mountain West honors and presumably a bigger payday from the Huskers of the Big 12.

The Aztecs understand that it’s just business, and that they’ll have to work that much harder to fill the gaps as they move into the new-look Pac-12. Coach Sean Lewis and new defensive coordinator Demetrius Sumler are always up for a challenge in building a roster as they look to sustain last season’s success.

Who’s gone

Chambliss started every game at weakside linebacker before leaving for the Cornhuskers with two years of eligibility left. Mister Williams, who graduated, started seven games overall at middle linebacker, including the last five games after Tano Letuli was injured.

Also graduating were backups Brady Anderson and DJ Herman, who appeared in every game last season, including contributing on special teams.

Who’s back

It’s not all doom and gloom in the linebacker room, which will no doubt be energized by the fact that there are jobs to be won, both as starters and backups.

Tano Letuli returns from an injury-marred season in which he started six of the first eight games at middle linebacker before missing the final four regular-season games plus the New Mexico Bowl loss to North Texas. He had surgery to repair a torn right ACL and might not be at full speed until fall camp.

Letuli, who played at San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic High and was a team captain last year, had 30 tackles and one interception before suffering the knee injury against Wyoming on Nov. 1.

Also back is backup Dean Harrington, who saw action in all 13 games, on both defense and special teams.

Who’s new

The Aztecs turned to the transfer portal to beef up the linebacker position.

One of the intriguing additions is junior Cameron Cooper from Western Colorado, who went 10-3. He was named First Team All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference after piling up 81 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery. During the 2024 season, he was named RMAC Freshman Defensive Player of the Year as well as Honorable Mention All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference after scoring a touchdown, intercepting two passes and making 32 solo tackles and 34 assisted tackles.

Also looking to contribute will be senior Sione Hala from Weber State of the Big Sky Conference and sophomore Jeramiah Lewis from the College of San Mateo.

What’s next

The Aztecs’ spring game is at 2 p.m. Saturday on campus.