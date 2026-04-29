San Diego State faces major offensive line rebuild after losing 3 starters

The San Diego State Aztecs have an offense that’s loaded with returning skill position players, from quarterback Jayden Denegal to running back Lucky Sutton to a host of wide receivers.

So it’s incumbent upon the line to continue to protect them and open holes at a high level as the Aztecs look to make a strong impression as they move into the new-look Pac-12.

Although the line lost three starters from the team that went 9-4 and played in a bowl game for the first time in three seasons, it does return a fair amount of experience that the coaching staff must blend together with several players from the transfer portal.

Why this matters

Denegal made it through all 12 regular-season games, but nursed shoulder injuries all year and finally had to have his non-throwing left shoulder surgically repaired in mid-December, forcing him to miss the New Mexico Bowl. He’s healthy now and is looking forward to being more productive this season. His original injury came on a play that seemed innocuous enough, when he was tackled on a three-yard keeper just four plays into the season opener.

He later developed soreness in his throwing shoulder as the season went along, which limited his time in practice.

So anything the line can do to help him stay upright will be a huge key.

And then there’s the continued pride in opening holes for Lucky Sutton, the local product who led the Mountain West with a career-best 1,297 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns last season and will return for his senior year eager to see how far he can help take his hometown Aztecs.

He became the 20th SDSU player with a 1,000-yard season (the feat has been accomplished 28 times overall) and is ranked 16th in SDSU single-season history.

Who’s gone

The losses along the O-line are substantial. They include three players who started every game last year: Christian Jones at left tackle, Ross Ulugalu-Maseuli at center and Bayo Kannike at right guard.

Ulugalu-Maseuli played his entire career with the Aztecs, capping it off by being named First-Team All-MW. He had 41 career starts in five seasons while playing both center and guard.

Backup left guard Saipale Fuimano also graduated and backup right guard Chase Duarte transferred.

Who’s back

There might only be two starters back, but they have plenty of experience. Joe Borjon started every game at right tackle and Kalan Ellis started every game at left guard. However, Ellils had shoulder surgery at the end of the season, leaving Borjon as the only returning starter who was full go for spring drills.

Borjon is expected to move over to left tackle. He’ll get the added bonus of playing with his younger brother, Brian, who joined the Aztecs during the early signing period.

Backups Cam May and Michael Leville Watkins return, as does Dallas Fincher, who missed last season with a hip injury. He played both left guard and right guard at Michigan State before transferring to SDSU.

Who’s new

The Aztecs dipped into the transfer portal for some players who could help immediately, including Evan Lawrence from Indiana, who could play left guard, and Dennis Jones from Texas Southern, who could play right guard.

Lawrence played in seven games for the national champion Hoosiers, while Jones started all 13 games for Texas Southern last year and appeared in 36 games total during his time with the FCS squad.

Other transfers expected to challenge for playing time are twins Charlton and Mercer Luniewski from Michigan State and Matthew Montgomery from Western Illinois. Charlton Luniewski played in one game during his time at MSU and his brother played in six games.

Up next

SDSU’s spring game is at 2 p.m. Saturday on campus.