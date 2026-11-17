Boise State Week suddenly has a much bigger meaning for the San Diego State Aztecs than it did even a few days ago.

The Aztecs always knew that Saturday night's game at BSU was probably going to be the biggest of the season. It still is, with the extra bonus being that if the Aztecs can upset the No. 15 Broncos, they’ll be heading back to Boise for the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 4.

The Aztecs (5-5 overall, 4-2 Pac-12) played themselves into this position by winning two straight games for the first time this season, and three of four, including Saturday night’s 30-13 win against Utah State in their home finale.

The Aztecs’ scenario is simple: beat the Broncos on their blue turf and they’re in the title game.

If SDSU loses, it can still reach the title game with losses by both Texas State and Oregon State. But if SDSU loses and Texas State (6-4, 4-2) beats last-place Washington State, the Bobcats will earn the No. 2 spot. There’s a scenario in which Oregon State can get into the championship game, but it is quite convoluted.

BSU clinched the host spot in the championship game with its 46-41 home win against Oregon State.

The Broncos are 17.5-point favorites over the Aztecs.

Sean Lewis breaks down Boise State's strengths

Boise State was the preseason pick to win the reformulated Pac-12 and responded by going 6-0 in the Pac-12 and 9-1 overall. It has won nine straight since losing to Oregon in the season opener.

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“There are explosive plays all over the tape,” Lewis said. “In all three phases, they have dynamic athletes that can hurt you in a lot of different ways, so you have to do a great job running and rallying to the ball. Their scheme is really sound. It has always impressed me.

“In all the years that we've gone against them, where you turn on the tape and you're looking for weaknesses, you're looking for deficiencies. But the guys play within the call with great discipline. They know where they need to be, they know where their help is in all three phases. You can just tell that they play extremely hard. They have really good fundamentals, so even when things may not be exactly right, they play really hard through the call and through the play. That effort has the ability to make things right at the end of the day.”

BSU’s closest game in league play was a 46-45 home win against Texas State on Oct. 31. By comparison, SDSU beat Texas State 31-29 on Oct. 3.

Lewis said the Aztecs will be taking a close look at tape of all of BSU’s games this year.

“We absolutely go back,” Lewis said. “At this point in the season, you’ve got a 10-game sample size to be able to look into. So absolutely go back and study that day, obsess about it, and think about what are some of the things that other people have done. And does it fit and match our team, our system, our people? You can't just go and cherry pick plays, and accept that's the system, and then you're going to have the answers because of that. You’ve got to have things that fit who you are and what you do.”

How San Diego State put itself in Pac-12 title contention

A few weeks ago, it looked like the Aztecs were simply playing for bowl eligibility. They still need to win one of their final two games for that important sixth victory, but playing for a spot in the title game is quite the bonus.

SDSU lost its final three non-conference games and then lost two of its first four Pac-12 games.

“I think early in the year it's just learning how to play with each other,” linebacker Sione Hala said. “When you try to bring a lot of guys who never play with each other, it gets you. It can be hard to get in the groove early. Right now, we have a good load of things with these back-to-back wins and are coming together as a team. It is about pursuit and effort and aggression every single play.”

Saturday’s game in Boise kicks off at 6:30 p.m. PT and will air on USA Network.