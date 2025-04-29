San Diego State football adds Kainoa Davis from transfer portal
San Diego State was hit with a fair share of entrants in last week’s college football transfer portal. The Aztecs lost six freshmen who redshirted this past season as well as two seniors to-be from the defensive line group in Darrion Dalton and Malik Gucake during the spring transfer window.
The Aztecs have quickly gotten to work, looking to replenish their roster with players that can have an impact on next fall’s team. Redshirt freshman Kainoa Davis is the first member of that new group, choosing to return closer to home following a year at Charlotte.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Davis is a native of Temecula and will have four years of eligibility remaining. He redshirted during his lone season at Charlotte before head coach Biff Poggi and the 49ers coaching staff was dismissed. Davis opted to remain with Charlotte for spring practice and opted to enter his name in the transfer portal at the opening of the spring window.
His arrival to the Aztecs roster gives San Diego State some youth on a defensive line group that is largely made up of juniors and seniors. That group should be one of San Diego State’s strengths in the upcoming fall season with Davis looking to work his way into the mix. Star edge rusher Trey White returns after his 12.5-sack season in 2024 while experienced contributors Krishna Clay, Teivis Tuioti, Brady Nassar and Ryan Henderson all return.
Davis transferred from JSerra Catholic in San Juan Capistrano to national powerhouse Mater Dei in Santa Ana for his senior season. He collected 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries for the Monarchs, helping the team finish 13-1. Davis captured both CIF Southern Section and CIF State titles before committing to Charlotte over a group that included San Jose State, Idaho and Arizona State.
During the winter transfer window following the 2024 regular season, San Diego State had 22 players enter the transfer portal before eventually adding 19 players. The Aztecs will open the 2025 season at home against Stony Brook on August 28. They’ll host Colorado State in their Mountain West opener on October 4, marking the start of San Diego State’s last season in the conference before they join the reworked Pac-12 for the 2026 season.
