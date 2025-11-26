San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego State football and New Mexico by the numbers

First-place Aztecs have edge on defense over Lobos

Bernie Wilson

Sep 6, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson (1).
Sep 6, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson (1). / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

San Diego State heads into its regular-season finale simply needing to win at New Mexico on Friday to earn the right to host the Mountain West championship game on Dec. 5. 

Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. PT at University Stadium in Albuquerque and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. 

The Aztecs (9-2, 6-1) are coming off a 25-3 win against San Jose State on Senior Night in their home finale. That kept them alone in first place in the MW and put them within reach of their first 10-win season since they went 12-2 in 2021.

New Mexico (8-3, 5-2) has won five straight and is 5-0 at home. 

Here is a look at San Diego State and New Mexico by the numbers:

Scoring offense

San Diego State 25.36 (81st nationally)

New Mexico 28.36 (63rd)

Rushing offense

San Diego State 187.64 (34th)

New Mexico 152.75 (72nd)

Passing offense

San Diego State 152.91 (123rd)

New Mexico 222.45 (71st)

Total offense 

San Diego State 340.45 (102nd)

New Mexico 375.18 (79th)

Third down conversion percentage

San Diego State 31.69 percent (127th)

New Mexico 41.18 percent (58th)

Red zone offense scoring percentage 

San Diego State 90.91 percent (22nd)

New Mexico 80.49 percent (94th)

Scoring defense

San Diego State 11.64 (2nd)

New Mexico 23 (54th)

Rushing defense 

San Diego State 103.18 (16)

New Mexico 106.18 (21st)

Passing defense

San Diego State 159.73 (6th)

New Mexico 242.73 (104th)

Total defense 

San Diego State 262.91 (6th)

New Mexico 348.91 (49th)

Sacks per game

San Diego State 2.27 (43rd)

New Mexico 2.64 (23rd)

Tackles for loss per game

San Diego State 5 (91st)

New Mexico 6 (42nd)

Third down conversion defense

San Diego State 32.16 percent (18th)

New Mexico 40.40 percent (84th)

Red zone defense

San Diego State 68.18 percent (3rd)

New Mexico  87.50 percent (100th)

Net punting

San Diego State 42.02 (18th)

New Mexico 43.67 (6th)

Punt return average

San Diego State 8.44 (76th)

New Mexico 4.80 (114th)

Kickoff return average

San Diego State 22.89 (32nd)

New Mexico 23.33 (29th)

Turnover margin

San Diego State +0.45 (31st)

New Mexico -0.64 (115th)

Leading passers

Jayden Denegal, San Diego State: 129 of 219, 1,645 yards, 8 touchdowns, 7 interceptions

Jack Layne, New Mexico: 185 of 277, 2,271 yards, 12 touchdowns, 9 interceptions

Leading rushers

Lucky Sutton, San Diego State: 217 carries, 1,127 yards, 9 touchdowns

Damon Bankston, New Mexico: 94 carries, 522 yards, 5 touchdowns

Leading receivers

Donovan Brown, San Diego State: 25 catches, 384 yards, 1 touchdown

Keagan Johnson, New Mexico: 54 catches, 693 yards, 3 touchdowns

Leading defenders 

Owen Chambliss, San Diego State: 99 total tackles (58 solo), 9.5 tackles for loss (63 yards), 4 sacks, 1 interception

Jaxton Eck, New Mexico: 115 total tackles (59 solo), 6 tackles for loss (21 yards), 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS

feed

Published |Modified
Bernie Wilson
BERNIE WILSON

Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.

Home/Football