San Diego State football and New Mexico by the numbers
San Diego State heads into its regular-season finale simply needing to win at New Mexico on Friday to earn the right to host the Mountain West championship game on Dec. 5.
Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. PT at University Stadium in Albuquerque and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.
The Aztecs (9-2, 6-1) are coming off a 25-3 win against San Jose State on Senior Night in their home finale. That kept them alone in first place in the MW and put them within reach of their first 10-win season since they went 12-2 in 2021.
New Mexico (8-3, 5-2) has won five straight and is 5-0 at home.
Here is a look at San Diego State and New Mexico by the numbers:
Scoring offense
San Diego State 25.36 (81st nationally)
New Mexico 28.36 (63rd)
Rushing offense
San Diego State 187.64 (34th)
New Mexico 152.75 (72nd)
Passing offense
San Diego State 152.91 (123rd)
New Mexico 222.45 (71st)
Total offense
San Diego State 340.45 (102nd)
New Mexico 375.18 (79th)
Third down conversion percentage
San Diego State 31.69 percent (127th)
New Mexico 41.18 percent (58th)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
San Diego State 90.91 percent (22nd)
New Mexico 80.49 percent (94th)
Scoring defense
San Diego State 11.64 (2nd)
New Mexico 23 (54th)
Rushing defense
San Diego State 103.18 (16)
New Mexico 106.18 (21st)
Passing defense
San Diego State 159.73 (6th)
New Mexico 242.73 (104th)
Total defense
San Diego State 262.91 (6th)
New Mexico 348.91 (49th)
Sacks per game
San Diego State 2.27 (43rd)
New Mexico 2.64 (23rd)
Tackles for loss per game
San Diego State 5 (91st)
New Mexico 6 (42nd)
Third down conversion defense
San Diego State 32.16 percent (18th)
New Mexico 40.40 percent (84th)
Red zone defense
San Diego State 68.18 percent (3rd)
New Mexico 87.50 percent (100th)
Net punting
San Diego State 42.02 (18th)
New Mexico 43.67 (6th)
Punt return average
San Diego State 8.44 (76th)
New Mexico 4.80 (114th)
Kickoff return average
San Diego State 22.89 (32nd)
New Mexico 23.33 (29th)
Turnover margin
San Diego State +0.45 (31st)
New Mexico -0.64 (115th)
Leading passers
Jayden Denegal, San Diego State: 129 of 219, 1,645 yards, 8 touchdowns, 7 interceptions
Jack Layne, New Mexico: 185 of 277, 2,271 yards, 12 touchdowns, 9 interceptions
Leading rushers
Lucky Sutton, San Diego State: 217 carries, 1,127 yards, 9 touchdowns
Damon Bankston, New Mexico: 94 carries, 522 yards, 5 touchdowns
Leading receivers
Donovan Brown, San Diego State: 25 catches, 384 yards, 1 touchdown
Keagan Johnson, New Mexico: 54 catches, 693 yards, 3 touchdowns
Leading defenders
Owen Chambliss, San Diego State: 99 total tackles (58 solo), 9.5 tackles for loss (63 yards), 4 sacks, 1 interception
Jaxton Eck, New Mexico: 115 total tackles (59 solo), 6 tackles for loss (21 yards), 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble